Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Joel Tabiner scored his first Crewe goals last season against Salford City and Swindon Town

Crewe Alexandra midfield prospect Joel Tabiner has signed a "new and improved" contract to run until 2026.

Although only 19, he has established himself in the first team since his league debut in January 2022 and has played 48 games so far, scoring twice.

Hs new deal also includes an option for a further 12 months.

"I'm really pleased that the club has rewarded Joel for his hard work and progress. It's well deserved," said manager Lee Bell.

Tabiner, who first joined Crewe at the age of 11, has four goal assists to his credit this season, helping the club to sixth place in the League Two table.

"I'm enjoying my football and the team is doing well so there was no reason not to sign a new contract," he told the club website. external-link

"The way we play suits me and I just want to keep improving and keep getting better."

His new deal comes a day after fellow midfielder Calum Agius, 18, signed a contract to 2026 with an option for two additional years.