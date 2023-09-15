Harry Maguire's struggle for form for club and country has seen him receive abuse from the stands recently

The mother of Harry Maguire stood up for her son earlier this week following his own goal for England in the 3-1 win against Scotland, calling the abuse directed at the Manchester United defender "disgraceful" and "unacceptable".

The situation she finds herself in is one that Peter Crouch's father can relate to.

The 6ft 7ins former England, Liverpool and Tottenham striker was often the focus of ridicule from the stands because of his height.

Crouch defied the boos and enjoyed an impressive playing career at the top level. He was capped 42 times by England and scored 22 goals, but admitted the bullying reached a point external-link where it felt like it was on a global scale.

Peter Crouch's dad Bruce on watching his son face abuse

"It had an effect," Peter's father Bruce told World At One. external-link "I think this was the only time I was worried about him.

"He was very stoic. He took it on the chin, didn't let anyone know what he felt. But at that point I was worried because he had hidden away inside his flat and wasn't coming out.

"We are much more aware of mental health issues these day and I think he was having a real problem.

"I moved up there for a week and I had to convince him the world wasn't laughing at him and that was really difficult."

Watching a child playing professional football should be a proud moment for any parent, but for Bruce it became a difficult experience as he would sometimes hear the abuse aimed at his son first hand.

"It did happen, where I was sitting in close proximity to people who were delivering the abuse. That is really difficult," he added.

"I succumbed a couple of times and let the person next to me know what I thought of them, but most of the time you have to bite your lip."

Peter Crouch is now a successful pundit following the end of his playing career

One of the toughest moments for Bruce came in an England match against Poland at Old Trafford in 2005, when his son came on as a substitute for his third international appearance, only to be met by a chorus of boos.

He said: "We were thrilled that he was involved, it was a big moment for him but when you have an entire stadium chanting 'freak' at you and 'does the circus know you are here?' and things of that nature, it becomes very upsetting.

"I was upset for his mum more than anything because a moment that was supposed to be wonderful was horribly tainted."

Despite the jibes, Maguire has also received support this week.

The Manchester United centre-back has been strongly defended by England boss Gareth Southgate, while England team-mate Aaron Ramsdale said he is still one of the country's best defenders. external-link

Bruce has no doubt Maguire will come through the abuse he has faced recently.

"Harry Maguire has handled this very well," he said.

"The only thing you can do is keep playing through it and make sure you keep getting the right advice. For your mental health off the pitch, it is very, very difficult. I don't think people appreciate how difficult it is.

"I feel very sorry for him but I know he has ability, he has the faith of the England manager, [and] clubs want to sign him. He just has to believe in himself and he will come through this."