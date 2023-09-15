Last updated on .From the section Reading

When Ruben Selles (right) accepted the job to become Reading manager he said: "We need to make the very best out of the situation and work."

Reading boss Ruben Selles says his side need to do "twice as much" as their League One opponents after another points deduction.

They were docked three points by the English Football League after their owner Dai Yongge failed to deposit enough money into an account for the club's monthly wage bill.

"We must stay together and motivated," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"We need to continue working, preparing and going out there trying to win."

The Royals, who have now been docked four points in total this season, dropped to 21st in the table, on two points.

Selles believes his young side have the talent to keep the club afloat despite their precarious circumstances.

"Because of the deduction, we now know how much every single point means for us and how much we need to fight," he said.

"We need to do twice as much as everyone else.

"There is no point in moving away from our plan.

"I don't think the table reflects our level of football, with or without the points deduction, I think in some games this season we have deserved to get more and that is the spirit we want."

'Not planning on walking away'

Former Southampton boss Selles was appointed as Reading's new head coach in the summer following the sacking of Paul Ince toward the end of last season.

He took the reins of a wounded side that had been relegated to the third tier for the first time in more than two decades following turmoil on and off the pitch.

In his first round of media interviews in July he said; "We just need to make the very best of the situation and put in the work."

The Berkshire-based club have won two and lost four of their League One games so far this season.

The Spaniard believes positive things await his embattled team and says he doesn't plan on jumping ship because things are tough.

"It is more likely that Reading will fire me than I walk away," he added.

"I have been in similar positions in my career. I know you have to suffer sometimes and I know there will be some positives in the end - it is never plain sailing.

"I am not planning to walk away at any point.

"The best part of the day is when I come here, we train, the boys are working hard and you see them growing as a team.

"At the moment, my brain and my soul is here at Reading and I am working hard to get more points for the club.

"I'm trying to keep my focus on the pitch, and that doesn't mean you don't have a bad day here and there, but like I say, I know there will be something good at the end."

Reading announced in August that the club was looking for new investors to help provide financial stability.

A BBC Sport investigation this summer revealed issues with getting money out of China and into the UK.

The club has not provided an update on their search but Selles suggested a breakthrough might be on the horizon.

"I hear there has been some movement," he said.

"But I don't know how close or how far it is, I know there is some movement, but I can't specify."