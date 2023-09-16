Last updated on .From the section Football

Fraser Barlow has scored five goals in all competitions for Jersey Bulls this season

Jersey Bulls extended their good run as they won 4-0 at Spelthorne Sports in Combined Counties Premier South.

Bulls needed just eight minutes to go ahead as Francis Lekimamati fired in Jack Boyle's pass as the islanders impressed in the opening period.

Fraser Barlow turned in Adam Trotter's ball to double the lead after 38 minutes and Jonny le Quesne hit the bar soon after as Bulls led at the break.

Luke Watson made it 3-0 after 82 minutes before Barlow got a second.

Barlow, who had set up Watson's goal, fired in the fourth goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

The victory was the island side's fourth successive victory, with Gary Freeman's team keeping a clean sheet in all four of those games as the Bulls consolidate their place in the top three of the division.