Earps has made 41 appearances for England, keeping 24 clean sheets

"Exceptional" goalkeeper Mary Earps is "100% committed" to Manchester United, according to manager Mark Skinner.

The 30-year-old was the subject of a "significant" bid from Arsenal this summer but will remain at United after yesterday's WSL transfer deadline.

Earps was named best goalkeeper at the Women's World Cup as the Lionesses reached the final, before losing 1-0 to Spain.

"I've known Mary a long time," said Skinner.

"She's been exceptional for a number of years, so of course we wanted to keep her and build on what we want to do, which is win.

"Part of the modern game is that we have speculation over top players. Our relationship has been brilliant through this - open conversation and communication, and she's 100% committed. She wants to win and so do I. We're aligned in our thinking and our team needs to perform.

"As long as we want the same thing then its a perfect marriage."

United have already lost an English superstar to Arsenal this summer, with striker Alessio Russio joining the Gunners on a free transfer after their two world-record bids were rejected in January.

When asked if he was concerned that Earps may leave in a similar fashion in the future, Skinner said: "If you ask Alessia Russo, our relationship was great to the end.

"I leave business to the business people and I get to then speak to players as people. Women's football is in a temperamental period. Things are happening without infrastructure in place, because of the age and time and resources and that will improve."

United will face Paris St-Germain in the second Champions League qualifying round for a place in the group stage after qualifying for Europe for the first time through their WSL performance last season.