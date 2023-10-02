Manchester United v Galatasaray: Name the line-up from 1993-94 meeting
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Almost 20 years since the clubs first met in the Champions League, Manchester United and Galatasaray will go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
The clubs first met in October 1993, when Galatasaray fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 3-3 draw against Sir Alex Ferguson's side in England.
And they would go on to reach the group stage phase of the 1993-94 competition on away goals, following a goalless draw in Turkey.
As the clubs prepare to meet again in Europe's elite club competition, can you name Manchester United's starting line-up from that thrilling first encounter?
You have three minutes. Good luck!
Can you name Man Utd's line-up from first Galatasaray meeting?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content