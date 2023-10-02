Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United lead the head-to-head against Galatasaray in the Champions League (W2, D3, L1)

Almost 20 years since the clubs first met in the Champions League, Manchester United and Galatasaray will go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The clubs first met in October 1993, when Galatasaray fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 3-3 draw against Sir Alex Ferguson's side in England.

And they would go on to reach the group stage phase of the 1993-94 competition on away goals, following a goalless draw in Turkey.

As the clubs prepare to meet again in Europe's elite club competition, can you name Manchester United's starting line-up from that thrilling first encounter?

You have three minutes. Good luck!

Can you name Man Utd's line-up from first Galatasaray meeting? How to play Score: 0 / 11 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Give up!