Watch: Larne 2-0 Linfield Highlights

Holders Larne produced an impressive display to beat Linfield 2-0 at Inver Park and maintain their unbeaten start to the Irish Premiership season.

Paul O'Neill gave the hosts an early lead with a close-range volley and Andy Ryan capitalised on a defensive error to add a well-taken second.

Linfield forward Joel Cooper hit the post with a header at 1-0 down and Chris McKee had two efforts well saved by Rohan Ferguson.

The loss sees the Blues drop to second.

Big Two rivals Glentoran jump above them into first place in the table with Linfield's 2-0 defeat handing the Glens a better goal difference with the sides both on 16 points.

Larne, who have now won four and drawn three of the opening seven games of their title defence, have moved above Crusaders into third place, a point behind the Blues and the Glens.

Warren Feeney's Glentoran are at home to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday while the Crues host Cliftonville in a north Belfast derby on Monday night.

O'Neill's opening goal came in the ninth minute and was set up superbly by Tomas Cosgrove, who was not captain on the night with Cian Bolger handed the skipper's armband.

Lynch explains decision on Cosgrove not being captain

The former Cliftonville man broke forward down the right flank and delivered an outstanding, curling cross that found O'Neill, who finished from close range with a well-controlled side-foot volley.

Man-of-the-match Ryan added the second in the 64th minute when Linfield defender Ben Hall was caught in possession just outside his penalty area, with Ryan taking a fine first touch before sliding a low left-foot finish past Chris Johns.

Larne made a strong start to the game and should perhaps have taken the lead in the second minute when young centre-half Craig Farquhar met a Levi Ives right-wing corner at the near post but could not get a strong enough contact on his header and steered the ball wide of the far post.

The lively Ryan had a strike blocked by Chris Shields just before the first goal and a few minutes after O'Neill's opener the Scottish striker came within inches at the back post of meeting a low cross by Ives.

Dylan Sloan was the next Larne player to come close, failing to control a half-volley and firing just too high before O'Neill could not gather another good Cosgrove delivery, when a better first touch could have set up a shot at goal.

Joel Cooper came close for Linfield just before half-time

It was the 35th minute before Linfield created their first chance of note and it came when Cooper pressed well to win possession and play McKee in with a neat pass, but the young striker's low, angled shot did not have enough power and was well saved with his feet by Rohan Ferguson.

Cooper then missed an excellent chance to equalise on the stroke of half time when a perfectly-flighted free-kick found him in the box but he hit the post with his free header, with McKee in an offside position as he blazed the rebound over the crossbar.

McKee then came close with a header, this time from a Kyle McLean delivery, but the former Rangers striker's downward header produced an excellent save on the stretch from Ferguson.

Soon after they fell 2-0 behind, Michael Newberry presented a chance to O'Neill with a misplaced pass but the Blues defender did well to get back and clear O'Neill's strike off the line.

Healy soon took both of his centre-backs off as his side pressed to get back into the game, but Larne held on for an important victory.