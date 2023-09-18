Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Neil Warnock has won nine of his 23 games in his second spell as Huddersfield boss

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is to leave the club after their home game against Stoke City on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement in February to save the Championship side from relegation to League One.

He then reversed his decision to leave at the end of the campaign and signed a one-year deal in the summer.

However, despite winning their past two matches, Terriers chief executive Jake Edwards said they are "ready to make a longer-term managerial appointment".

Warnock said at a news conference on Monday that he is not retiring and his departure is not down to health reasons - and also revealed he was not part of the process to appoint his successor.

Wednesday's match with the Potters will extend the record he holds for most games managed in professional league football in England to 1,628.

"Jake and I always said that when the time came he was going to be straight up with me about it," Warnock said.

"Myself and Ronnie wish everyone here the best, we've had such a fabulous time since coming back.

"What we've done here has been amazing really, the way we feel about the club won't change.

"I wish the club the best of luck, and I'll miss the players - giving them stick, laughing at them, that's what keeps you young."

The veteran boss also dismissed suggestions that his exit was because of a falling out with American owner Kevin Nagle, who completed his takeover of the club in the summer.

Edwards told the club website external-link both he and Nagle were "so grateful" Warnock and Jepson had agreed to stay on in the summer after the end of their short-term deals.

Warnock guided the Terriers to promotion to the second tier in 1995 during his first spell in charge.

He went on to win promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff before announcing his retirement in April 2022 after a spell at Middlesbrough ended the previous October.

His retirement lasted less than a year, though, when he accepted an offer from previous Town owner Dean Hoyle to try to save the club from relegation from the Championship.

Seven wins from 15 games ensured an 18th-placed finish as they ultimately avoided the drop by nine points and, despite previously claiming he had no interest in staying on longer, Warnock signed up for a further season.

Huddersfield picked up just one point from their opening four games but back-to-back wins at West Bromwich Albion and at home to Rotherham have moved them up the table to 17th.