League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Lincoln City

League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 17Rafferty
  • 5Poole
  • 18Shaughnessy
  • 21Sparkes
  • 7Pack
  • 16Morrell
  • 32Lane
  • 8Robertson
  • 25Kamara
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 4Towler
  • 11Whyte
  • 14Stevenson
  • 20Raggett
  • 24Devlin
  • 28Anjorin
  • 31Schofield

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Jensen
  • 15O'Connor
  • 5Jackson
  • 23Roughan
  • 2Sørensen
  • 11Hamilton
  • 6Erhahon
  • 16Burroughs
  • 21Adelakun
  • 7Hackett-Fairchild
  • 10Bishop

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 8Smith
  • 12Wright
  • 17Duffy
  • 22Eyoma
  • 25Mitchell
  • 27Makama
Referee:
Paul Howard

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth8440135816
2Exeter8512104616
3Port Vale85121013-316
4Oxford Utd7502127515
5Stevenage8431116515
6Barnsley84131810813
7Bolton7412139413
8Peterborough84131210213
9Wycombe741289-113
10Lincoln City7331117412
11Cambridge740396312
12Derby7313129310
13Bristol Rovers72328809
14Blackpool723246-29
15Shrewsbury730448-49
16Leyton Orient8224713-68
17Charlton7214810-27
18Carlisle814379-27
19Northampton721457-27
20Wigan741212845
21Reading73046605
22Burton8125513-85
23Fleetwood7016313-101
24Cheltenham8017012-121
View full League One table

