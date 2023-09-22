Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has recovered from illness and will return to the dugout against Fulham on Saturday.

Jordan Ayew went off with a dead leg against Aston Villa last week and is being assessed, as is Marc Guehi, who missed that match with a hip injury.

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is fit again after missing last weekend's victory against Luton.

The Cottagers remain without injured pair Tosin Adarabioyo and Sasa Lukic.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th clash between Crystal Palace and Fulham in all competitions. Fulham lead by 18 wins to 14, with 17 draws.

Fulham's solitary victory in the past seven top-flight meetings was by 3-0 in last season's corresponding fixture, when Palace had Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins sent off.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have earned 14 points from seven home league fixtures since Roy Hodgson returned as manager in April (W4, D2, L1).

A win on Saturday would ensure Palace equal their highest points tally after six matches of a Premier League season: 10 in 2016-17 under Alan Pardew and 2020-21 under Hodgson.

However, they have won only four of their past 32 Premier League London derbies (D12, L16).

Crystal Palace's last 12 league and cup goals were scored in the second half, including all 10 this season.

Odsonne Edouard has scored four of Palace's six league goals this season. The Frenchman scored five goals in 35 top-flight appearances in 2022-23.

In his two and a half years as Fulham manager, Hodgson guided the club to their highest top-flight finish of seventh in 2008-09 and the 2010 Europa League final.

Fulham