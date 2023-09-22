Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Luton will assess Ross Barkley, who missed last week's defeat at Fulham because of a hamstring strain.

Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho are still a few weeks away from a return.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil expects Rayan Ait Nouri to be fit despite limping off against Liverpool last week.

Young midfielder Joe Hodge is nearing full fitness after recovering from a thigh injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight meeting between Luton Town and Wolves since the 1983-84 campaign, when the Hatters won 4-0 at home and 2-1 away.

Wolves are unbeaten in their past seven league games against Luton and have won the past three in a row.

The most recent encounter was in the FA Cup third round at Kenilworth Road in January 2013. Luton, then in the fifth tier, won 1-0 against their Championship opponents.

Luton Town

Luton are just the second team to lose their first four matches as a Premier League side, emulating Swindon - who drew 0-0 at Norwich in their fifth game in 1993.

The Hatters can equal the club top-flight record of six consecutive defeats, set in 1956 and matched from November to December 1974.

Their most recent top-flight victory was 2-0 against Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road in April 1992.

Luton's shot accuracy of 17% is the lowest in the division, with only seven of their 42 attempts on goal being on target.

Manager Rob Edwards made 100 league appearances for Wolves from 2004-08 and was caretaker manager for two games in 2016.

Wolverhampton Wanderers