TEAM NEWS
Luton will assess Ross Barkley, who missed last week's defeat at Fulham because of a hamstring strain.
Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho are still a few weeks away from a return.
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil expects Rayan Ait Nouri to be fit despite limping off against Liverpool last week.
Young midfielder Joe Hodge is nearing full fitness after recovering from a thigh injury.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the first top-flight meeting between Luton Town and Wolves since the 1983-84 campaign, when the Hatters won 4-0 at home and 2-1 away.
- Wolves are unbeaten in their past seven league games against Luton and have won the past three in a row.
- The most recent encounter was in the FA Cup third round at Kenilworth Road in January 2013. Luton, then in the fifth tier, won 1-0 against their Championship opponents.
Luton Town
- Luton are just the second team to lose their first four matches as a Premier League side, emulating Swindon - who drew 0-0 at Norwich in their fifth game in 1993.
- The Hatters can equal the club top-flight record of six consecutive defeats, set in 1956 and matched from November to December 1974.
- Their most recent top-flight victory was 2-0 against Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road in April 1992.
- Luton's shot accuracy of 17% is the lowest in the division, with only seven of their 42 attempts on goal being on target.
- Manager Rob Edwards made 100 league appearances for Wolves from 2004-08 and was caretaker manager for two games in 2016.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves could lose five of their opening six league matches in a season for the first time since 2003-04, when their debut Premier League campaign ended in relegation.
- Gary O'Neil has lost eight of his past nine Premier League fixtures as a manager with Bournemouth and Wolves.
- Wolves have conceded a league-high 10 goals in the second half of their games this season.
- Hwang Hee-chan has scored three of his side's five league goals in 2023-24, equalling his tally from 27 top-flight appearances last season.
- Pedro Neto has four league assists for Wolves this season, more than any player managed for the club in the whole of 2022-23.