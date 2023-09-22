Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Burnley forward Lyle Foster begins a three-match ban as a result of his red card at Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Manager Vincent Kompany has no fresh injury concerns, with Darko Churlinov, Hjalmar Ekdal and Michael Obafemi all still sidelined.

Manchester United could welcome back Mason Mount and Rafael Varane, who both returned to training this week.

Erik ten Hag remains without a host of players, including Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could make his debut after overcoming a back issue.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won two of the 16 Premier League meetings, drawing five and losing nine.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their past seven top-flight visits to Turf Moor, winning five and drawing two.

Only two of Burnley's 11 Premier League goals against United have come at home - Robbie Blake's winner in 2009 and a goal by Jay Rodriguez in 2022.

Burnley

Burnley have lost all three of their Premier League home games so far, conceding 11 goals in the process.

They have never lost their opening four home league fixtures in a season.

Vincent Kompany's side also failed to win any of their first three matches at Turf Moor last season but beat Millwall 2-0 in their fourth home fixture.

The Clarets went seven games without a win from the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, and it took them nine attempts to register a top-flight victory in 2021-22.

Burnley have failed to win in 13 Premier League matches in August and September since a 2-0 win over Norwich City in September 2019 (D4, L9).

Manchester United