BurnleyBurnley20:00Man UtdManchester United
TEAM NEWS
Burnley forward Lyle Foster begins a three-match ban as a result of his red card at Nottingham Forest on Monday.
Manager Vincent Kompany has no fresh injury concerns, with Darko Churlinov, Hjalmar Ekdal and Michael Obafemi all still sidelined.
Manchester United could welcome back Mason Mount and Rafael Varane, who both returned to training this week.
Erik ten Hag remains without a host of players, including Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could make his debut after overcoming a back issue.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley have won two of the 16 Premier League meetings, drawing five and losing nine.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their past seven top-flight visits to Turf Moor, winning five and drawing two.
- Only two of Burnley's 11 Premier League goals against United have come at home - Robbie Blake's winner in 2009 and a goal by Jay Rodriguez in 2022.
Burnley
- Burnley have lost all three of their Premier League home games so far, conceding 11 goals in the process.
- They have never lost their opening four home league fixtures in a season.
- Vincent Kompany's side also failed to win any of their first three matches at Turf Moor last season but beat Millwall 2-0 in their fourth home fixture.
- The Clarets went seven games without a win from the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, and it took them nine attempts to register a top-flight victory in 2021-22.
- Burnley have failed to win in 13 Premier League matches in August and September since a 2-0 win over Norwich City in September 2019 (D4, L9).
Manchester United
- Manchester United have made their worst start to a season for 37 years, losing four of their opening six games in all competitions for the first time since 1986.
- They have lost their opening two away league fixtures for the first time since 1973-74, a season which ended in their relegation from the top flight.
- The Red Devils have lost 18 of their past 35 away matches in all competitions, winning 13 and drawing four.
- However, United have won 17 of their previous 24 top-flight fixtures against newly promoted opponents, including the past eight in a row.
- Erik ten Hag's side have conceded 14 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side.
- They have let in three or more goals in three successive games for the first time since December 1978.
- Marcus Rashford registered nine shots against Brighton last weekend, the most in the top flight by a United player without scoring since Zlatan Ibrahimovic attempted 12 against Burnley in October 2016.