Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brentford left-back Rico Henry is likely to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury sustained against Newcastle last week.

Head coach Thomas Frank will provide a fitness update later on Friday.

Summer signing Jack Harrison could be part of Everton's matchday squad for the first time after recovering from a hip problem, though manager Sean Dyche says the winger won't start.

Seamus Coleman, Dele and Andre Gomes remain unavailable.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are the opponents Everton have played the most top-flight away matches against without ever winning, drawing three and losing four of their seven visits.

Everton's solitary victory in 11 away games versus Brentford in all competitions was by 4-2 in the second tier on 20 September 1952.

Brentford

The Bees can equal the longest run of consecutive home draws by a club from the beginning of a Premier League season: four by Derby County in 2000-01.

Brentford have scored in 16 successive Premier League home games since a 0-0 draw against Chelsea last October.

They have taken the lead in each of their past 10 top-flight matches at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Their only home league defeat in 18 fixtures was 2-1 versus Newcastle United in April (W8, D9).

Thomas Frank's side have lost just once in their 23 most recent Premier League matches in London.

Ben Mee celebrates his 34th birthday on the day of this game.

Everton