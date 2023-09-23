Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartlepool United

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|10
|8
|1
|1
|26
|17
|9
|25
|2
|Solihull Moors
|10
|6
|4
|0
|18
|9
|9
|22
|3
|Barnet
|10
|7
|1
|2
|21
|13
|8
|22
|4
|Bromley
|10
|5
|3
|2
|15
|10
|5
|18
|5
|Gateshead
|10
|4
|4
|2
|24
|13
|11
|16
|6
|Woking
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|11
|3
|16
|7
|Hartlepool
|10
|5
|1
|4
|21
|21
|0
|16
|8
|Rochdale
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|12
|4
|15
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|10
|4
|1
|5
|16
|14
|2
|13
|10
|Halifax
|10
|3
|4
|3
|10
|10
|0
|13
|11
|Altrincham
|10
|2
|6
|2
|15
|17
|-2
|12
|12
|Dorking
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|12
|13
|Wealdstone
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|12
|14
|Oxford City
|10
|2
|5
|3
|18
|16
|2
|11
|15
|Dag & Red
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|13
|-3
|11
|16
|Boreham Wood
|10
|2
|5
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|11
|17
|Aldershot
|10
|3
|2
|5
|17
|21
|-4
|11
|18
|Eastleigh
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|17
|-6
|11
|19
|Oldham
|10
|2
|4
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|10
|20
|York
|11
|2
|4
|5
|14
|19
|-5
|10
|21
|Maidenhead United
|10
|2
|4
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|10
|22
|Kidderminster
|10
|1
|4
|5
|4
|12
|-8
|7
|23
|Southend
|10
|5
|1
|4
|17
|12
|5
|6
|24
|Fylde
|10
|1
|2
|7
|15
|25
|-10
|5
