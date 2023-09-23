Close menu
National League
WokingWoking0YorkYork City0

Woking v York City

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Jaaskelainen
  • 2Moss
  • 3Casey
  • 20Bradshaw
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 7Korboa
  • 12Robinson
  • 17Kellerman
  • 23Anderson
  • 10Amond

Substitutes

  • Andre
  • Odusina
  • 5Taylor
  • 8Willmott

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Whitley
  • 15Howe
  • 3Crookes
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 30Woodyard
  • 5Cordner
  • 18Batty
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 23Siziba
  • 9Akinyemi

Substitutes

  • 6McLaughlin
  • 19Marsh
  • 35Watson
  • 36Latty-Fairweather
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Woking114521410417
6Gateshead1044224131116
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York111551319-68
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
View full National League table

