Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00BromleyBromley
Venue: ARMCO Arena

Solihull Moors v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • WokingWoking12:30YorkYork City
  • AltrinchamAltrincham15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • BarnetBarnet15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • DorkingDorking Wanderers15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Oxford CityOxford City
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00BromleyBromley
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00FyldeAFC Fylde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Gateshead1044224131116
6Woking104421410416
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York101451319-67
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC