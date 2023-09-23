Dumbarton v Peterhead

DumbartonDumbarton15:00PeterheadPeterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|6
|6
|11
|2
|Stenhousemuir
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|4
|6
|11
|3
|Dumbarton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|11
|4
|Stranraer
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|11
|5
|Peterhead
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|10
|6
|The Spartans
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|9
|7
|Elgin
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|8
|East Fife
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|9
|Forfar
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|10
|Clyde
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|8
|-6
|2