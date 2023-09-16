Last updated on .From the section European Football

Grosso won the World Cup with Italy in 2006

Lyon have appointed former Italy defender Fabio Grosso as their manager.

The 45-year-old replaces former France centre-back Laurent Blanc, who was sacked on Monday with the French club bottom of Ligue 1.

Grosso will be at Lyon's home game against Le Havre on Sunday before officially starting his role on Monday.

Lyon said external-link Grosso has "committed to the club until 30 June 2024, with the option to extend his contract for an additional season".

Grosso played for Lyon between 2007 and 2009 and has previously managed Bari, Hellas Verona and Brescia in Italy, before a spell at Sion in Switzerland.

He retuned to his native country to take over at Frosinone in March 2021 and, after leading the club to the Serie B title last season, left them after not renewing his contract.