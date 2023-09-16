Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter have won five Milan derbies in a row for the first time in the fixture's history

Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the Serie A season as they thrashed AC Milan.

Henrik Mkhitaryan hit two, having opened the scoring before the clock had reached five minutes.

Marcus Thuram doubled Inter's lead before the break when he thundered home a spectacular long-range effort.

Rafael Leao pulled one back for AC Milan but Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi put the game to rest.

Calhanoglu slotted home from the penalty spot when Lautaro Martinez was fouled by Theo Hernandez while substitute Frattesi tapped home a Mkhitaryan ball to add the fifth in injury time.

Inter are top of Serie A with 12 points from four games. Milan are third with nine points.

Juventus, second with 10 points, extended their unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory over Lazio earlier on Saturday.

Thuram was Inter's brightest attacking spark and regularly produced chances for his side in the first half, tormenting Theo Hernandez and Malick Thiaw on the left flank.

Inter held just 40% of the possession but were dominant at San Siro, crowding out their rivals and overwhelming them with pressure on the break.

Milan, who host Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday, were restricted to just two shots on target and just couldn't cope with Inter's prowess.