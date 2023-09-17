Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: 'Don't talk to me about penalties' - Warren Feeney

Glentoran boss Warren Feeney said his side looked "lethargic" as they laboured to a 0-0 Irish Premiership draw against Dungannon Swifts.

Jay Donnelly and Shay McCartan hit the woodwork for the Glens, who created numerous opportunities in the game.

Feeney, however, concedes they lacked the cutting edge to take home all three points in Saturday's game.

"I don't think we did enough to win the game. I have no complaints, a draw was probably a fair result," he said.

"We looked lethargic, we huffed and puffed, but it wasn't Glentoran out there.

"I can't be too hard on them because they have been brilliant for me, but energy wise, I thought we were a little bit off it.

"The only positive I can take is a clean sheet," added Feeney.

'We have been down to the bare bones'

Watch: Glentoran 0-0 Dungannon Swifts

The former Northern Ireland striker lamented a crippling injury list which left him without Rhys Marshall, Luke McCullough and Fuad Sule for the game at the Oval.

"We have been down to the bare bones with injuries, it was a case of who could I get off the treatment table, Jay and Aidan [Wilson] only trained two days this week," he added.

Feeney also questioned the decision to disallow a Donnelly goal in the second half, but refused to give his opinion on a Dungannon penalty appeal.

The Swifts were adamant that Wilson had brought down Niall Owens in the penalty area but referee Evan Boyce waved away their appeals.

"Don't talk to me about penalties, because we have had our fair share of decisions [go against us].

"I want to see the offside again as many people said it wasn't offside. I'm not here to talk about referees so I am not going to comment on it."

Feeney impressed by son George's cameo

With his squad stretched, Feeney opted to name his son George on the bench, and the 15-year old came on for the final 15 minutes of the contest.

Feeney was impressed by his son's late cameo, despite having to be convinced to bring the youngster on as he tries to navigate suggestions of nepotism.

"I am not one of those parents, I am probably his harshest critic. John Gregg said he's been scoring goals in the reserves and he deserves it."

Feeney continued: "He showed more energy than a few of them out there when he came on, which is pleasing.

"I know I am his father, and it is difficult, I said that in there, but to be fair he has electric pace. I thought I was quick as a player, he is probably quicker!"

'On another day we could have nicked it'

Swifts boss Rodney McAree was delighted with his side's display on Saturday

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree had a happy return to his former club, and felt his team were well worthy of a point.

"Overall, I thought we competed very well, I'm very pleased," he said.

"Defensively, we rode our luck a few times in the first half, but I felt our shape was good and we defended well from set-pieces which we know Glentoran are good at.

"I thought with the ball in the second half we were very good. On another day we could have nicked it, but if you told me before the game I would come away with a point and a clean sheet from the Oval I would have been very happy."

McAree did concede that in his view, Wilson's challenge on Owens warranted the awarding of a spot-kick.

"I thought it was a penalty yes," admitted McAree.

"I'm told it is shoulder to shoulder but I don't know why Niall Owens would want to go shoulder to shoulder with someone when he is running through into space behind the defenders, but some you get and some you don't."