Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona5Real BetisReal Betis0

Barcelona 5-0 Real Betis: Barca go top of La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona celebrate after scoring against Real Betis
Barcelona scored five goals in a La Liga match for the first time since April 2021

Barcelona thumped Real Betis to go top of La Liga and extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Portugal forward Joao Felix, who is loan from Atletico Madrid, scored his first Barcelona goal in an impressive display at the Nou Camp.

Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torrres, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo were also on target for the champions.

Barcelona are a point ahead of Real Madrid, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Barcelona had 66% of possession and created passing intricate moves to break down a Betis side whose best chance came when Willian Jose was denied from close range by goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Betis, who travel to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, are ninth in the table.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cancelo
  • 23Koundé
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forMartínezat 76'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 3BaldeSubstituted forAlonsoat 76'minutes
  • 6Gavi
  • 18RomeuSubstituted forGündoganat 64'minutes
  • 21F de Jong
  • 7F TorresSubstituted forRaphinhaat 64'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 14João FélixSubstituted forYamalat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Martínez
  • 11Raphinha
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Roberto
  • 22Gündogan
  • 26Astralaga
  • 27Yamal
  • 30Casadó
  • 35Hernández

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da SilvaSubstituted forBarbosa Vieitesat 45'minutes
  • 2Bellerín
  • 15BartraBooked at 72mins
  • 28Riad
  • 3Miranda
  • 27Altimira
  • 21RocaSubstituted forRodríguezat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11Rosa da SilvaSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 45'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 66'minutes
  • 10PérezSubstituted forCruzat 66'minutes
  • 12Da Silva

Substitutes

  • 5Rodríguez
  • 6Pezzella
  • 7Ezzalzouli
  • 9Iglesias
  • 16Cruz
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 20da Silva Santos
  • 30Barbosa Vieites
  • 31Carvalho Fernandes
  • 38Diao
  • 40Fernández
  • 42Busto
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
45,055

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Marc Bartra.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodri (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Cruz.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Cruz (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rodri.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fran Vieites.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  12. Booking

    Íñigo Martínez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Booking

    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 5, Real Betis 0. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  19. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona5410134913
2Real Madrid440082612
3Ath Bilbao531194510
4Girona431072510
5Valencia53027439
6Rayo Vallecano530268-29
7Atl Madrid421110467
8Cádiz521257-27
9Real Betis5212510-57
10Real Sociedad41307526
11Osasuna42025506
12Alavés520357-26
13Mallorca512245-15
14Celta Vigo511347-34
15Getafe411225-34
16Villarreal410369-33
17Granada4103712-53
18Las Palmas402213-22
19Almería401349-51
20Sevilla300358-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport