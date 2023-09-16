Match ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 0.
Barcelona thumped Real Betis to go top of La Liga and extend their unbeaten run to five matches.
Portugal forward Joao Felix, who is loan from Atletico Madrid, scored his first Barcelona goal in an impressive display at the Nou Camp.
Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torrres, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo were also on target for the champions.
Barcelona are a point ahead of Real Madrid, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.
Barcelona had 66% of possession and created passing intricate moves to break down a Betis side whose best chance came when Willian Jose was denied from close range by goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
Betis, who travel to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, are ninth in the table.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cancelo
- 23Koundé
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forMartínezat 76'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 3BaldeSubstituted forAlonsoat 76'minutes
- 6Gavi
- 18RomeuSubstituted forGündoganat 64'minutes
- 21F de Jong
- 7F TorresSubstituted forRaphinhaat 64'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 14João FélixSubstituted forYamalat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Martínez
- 11Raphinha
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 20Roberto
- 22Gündogan
- 26Astralaga
- 27Yamal
- 30Casadó
- 35Hernández
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da SilvaSubstituted forBarbosa Vieitesat 45'minutes
- 2Bellerín
- 15BartraBooked at 72mins
- 28Riad
- 3Miranda
- 27Altimira
- 21RocaSubstituted forRodríguezat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11Rosa da SilvaSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 45'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 66'minutes
- 10PérezSubstituted forCruzat 66'minutes
- 12Da Silva
Substitutes
- 5Rodríguez
- 6Pezzella
- 7Ezzalzouli
- 9Iglesias
- 16Cruz
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 20da Silva Santos
- 30Barbosa Vieites
- 31Carvalho Fernandes
- 38Diao
- 40Fernández
- 42Busto
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 45,055
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 0.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rodri (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Cruz.
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).
Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.
Attempt missed. Juan Cruz (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rodri.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fran Vieites.
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Íñigo Martínez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Barcelona).
Post update
Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Goal! Barcelona 5, Real Betis 0. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Foul by João Cancelo (Barcelona).
Post update
Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.