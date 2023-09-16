Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona scored five goals in a La Liga match for the first time since April 2021

Barcelona thumped Real Betis to go top of La Liga and extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Portugal forward Joao Felix, who is loan from Atletico Madrid, scored his first Barcelona goal in an impressive display at the Nou Camp.

Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torrres, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo were also on target for the champions.

Barcelona are a point ahead of Real Madrid, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Barcelona had 66% of possession and created passing intricate moves to break down a Betis side whose best chance came when Willian Jose was denied from close range by goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Betis, who travel to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, are ninth in the table.