Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo & Sadio Mane each score for fourth successive Al-Nassr game
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane each scored for the fourth successive game to help Al-Nassr to a fourth straight victory in the Saudi Pro League.
Mane netted from 18 yards in first-half stoppage-time to put the visitors ahead at 10-man Al-Raed, while Ronaldo's fine solo run and finish sealed a 3-1 win.
Ronaldo leads the league's goal charts on seven with Mane one behind on six.
Elsewhere in the league, ex-Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin hit the winner as Al-Ahli beat Al-Taawon 3-2.
Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was also on target on Saturday as Al-Ettifaq, the club managed by Steven Gerrard, won 3-1 at Abha.
Al-Hilal sit top of the league after six games, having beaten Al-Riyadh 6-1 on Friday night in Brazil forward Neymar's debut for the leaders.
The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain striker came off the bench midway through the second half and set up Al-Hilal's fourth goal for compatriot Malcom.
Many supporters hoping to see Neymar score on his first appearance booed when Salem Aldawsari took a penalty for the hosts' fifth goal, rather than handing spot-kick duties to the club's £77.6m signing.