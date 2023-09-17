Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brenna Lovera scored in Glasgow City's win over Dundee United

Rangers remain top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after thumping hosts Montrose 12-0 - the biggest winning margin of the season so far.

Rio Hardy scored four goals and Libby Bance a double on her debut.

Celtic stay a point behind after beating Aberdeen 4-0, with champions Glasgow City two points further back after a 6-0 dismissal of Dundee United.

Georgia Timms grabbed a hat-trick as Heart of Midlothian hammered fourth-top Partick Thistle 6-1.

Bottom side Hamilton Academical secured their first point, drawing 2-2 with Spartans despite sisters Simone and Dion McMahon both scoring for the hosts within the opening seven minutes.

Meanwhile, Jorian Baucom's clinical finish was enough to give Hibernian victory away to Motherwell.

Of the title contenders, Celtic were given the toughest challenge in Aberdeen.

It took the Glasgow side, who have a game in hand over Rangers, until the 40th minute to make the breakthrough against the fifth-placed hosts thanks to a header from defender Chloe Craig.

And it was not until 17 minutes from time that Celtic settled their nerves through China international Shen Menglu's weaving run and finish, with fellow midfielder Jenny Smith following up with two stunning lone-range strikes.

Buoyed by their first-ever top-flight points in the midweek win over Dundee United, Montrose looked capable of frustrating Rangers in the early stages.

That was until three quick goals midway through the first half as Megan Bell curled in a drive from just inside the penalty area, Mia McAulay slotted in from a Kirsty Maclean cross and midfielder Hardy pounced on a defensive error.

Bance, the 20-year-old midfielder on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, scored within three minutes of coming on for her debut as a substitute and was also among a flurry of goals in which Hardy added three more, Kirsty Howat and Mia McAulay both scored twice and Tessel Middag also found the net.

It was a similar story for United at Petershill, where it took City until seven minutes before half-time to make the breakthrough as Brenna Lovera's header came off the crossbar and centre-half Meikayla Moore nodded it over the line.

However, it was quickly followed by a Lovera header on target and a powerful strike from Linda Molthalo. Aoife Colvill, twice, Sophia Martin and Meikayla Moore added to the scoreline in the second half.

Hearts move up to seventh after a comprehensive win over in-form Thistle.

Carly Girasoli fired the hosts ahead after four minutes, with Timms, Sade Adamolkekun and Kathleen McGovern giving the Edinburgh side a commanding half-time lead.

Although Rachel Donaldson pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, Timms had time to complete her hat-trick.

Spartans looked to be heading to victory thanks to that McMahon double act.

Centre-half Simone's strike from distance was quickly followed by sister Dion's close-range header, but Giard scored twice after the break for the side sitting bottom of the table.