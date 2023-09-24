Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City1HullHull City3

Stoke City 1-3 Hull City: Tigers climb to fourth with victory in Potteries

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Hull celebrate their third straight away league win
Hull City climbed to fourth in the Championship table with a comfortable victory over Stoke City.

The Tigers had fortunate deflections for two of their three goals in the Potteries.

But they were still more than worthy winners as the plummeting Potters were outplayed on home soil to suffer a fourth defeat in five games.

There was only one winner from the moment that Hull struck with two goals in two first-half minutes from Aaron Connolly and Adama Traore.

Regan Slater's shot took a wicked deflection for a long-range third to seal Hull's third straight away win.

Top scorer Andre Vidigal did pull one back for the hosts but, in their sixth season back at this level after Premier League relegation in 2018, Alex Neil's extensively reassembled Stoke side now sit 20th in the second tier.

A previously drab game was brought to life on the half hour with the first of those two Hull stunners.

Former Stoke loan signing Jaden Philogene wriggled his way though to the right byeline before pulling back for the unmarked Connolly, whose scuffed right-foot finish deflected in off Stoke defender Michael Rose's leg - his fifth goal of the campaign.

Then, almost straight from the restart, the Tigers attacked down the left, Connolly cut in and had a shot blocked - and Traore finished confidently from 10 yards, his first goal of the season.Connolly also had a header cleared off the line by home midfielder Daniel Johnson, who had earlier fired just wide for Stoke. But the Potters did at least end the first half on the prowl when Sead Haksabanovic's free-kick was turned aside by Ryan Allsop.

The Hull keeper then came to the rescue again at the start of the second half when striker Wesley turned to blast a fight-foot piledriver which was brilliantly turned over his own bar by Allsop.

Hull looked to have settled it when Slater's speculative 25-yard left-foot shot ballooned off a defender and over Stoke keeper Mark Travers' head for a fortunate goal on 73 minutes.

Four minutes later Stoke top scorer Vidigal, back from injury and on for early first-half hamstring victim Tyrese Campbell, gave the Potters some hope with his own fifth goal of the season - but it proved to be mere consolation.

Who's next?

Stoke now face two successive long away trips - to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before Saturday's trip to Bristol City.

Hull are back at home next Saturday, when they entertain this weekend's Championship star turn Plymouth Argyle.

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Travers
  • 2Gooch
  • 23McNally
  • 5Rose
  • 16WilmotBooked at 42mins
  • 12JohnsonSubstituted forHoeverat 79'minutes
  • 15Thompson
  • 28LaurentBooked at 75mins
  • 6BurgerSubstituted forWesleyat 35'minutes
  • 10CampbellSubstituted forCunha Vidigalat 13'minutes
  • 20HaksabanovicSubstituted forBaeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Cunha Vidigal
  • 11Gayle
  • 13Bonham
  • 17Hoever
  • 18Wesley
  • 22Bae
  • 24Tchamadeu
  • 27Léris
  • 30Sidibe

Hull

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 17Allsop
  • 33Christie
  • 5JonesBooked at 38mins
  • 4GreavesBooked at 55mins
  • 3VinagreSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 81'minutes
  • 23Philogene
  • 15Morton
  • 24SeriBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLokiloat 89'minutes
  • 27Slater
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forTwineat 65'minutes
  • 44ConnollySubstituted forDelapat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 6McLoughlin
  • 7Tufan
  • 9Sayyadmanesh
  • 20Delap
  • 22Lokilo
  • 25Furlong
  • 26Smith
  • 30Twine
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
21,142

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamHull
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stoke City 1, Hull City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, Hull City 3.

  3. Post update

    Jason Lokilo (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City).

  5. Post update

    Scott Twine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by André Vidigal (Stoke City).

  7. Post update

    Jason Lokilo (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luke McNally (Stoke City).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Jason Lokilo replaces Jean Michaël Seri.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sean McLoughlin.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mark Travers.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.

  14. Post update

    Scott Twine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke City).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wesley (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Vidigal.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Ben Wilmot tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Sean McLoughlin replaces Rúben Vinagre.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Bae Jun-Ho replaces Sead Haksabanovic.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Daniel Johnson.

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Neil , today at 15:36

    Well done Hull City ! 2006 since we won there last !
    No disrespect to Stoke City as they are a good side and respected I’m sure they will push up the table over the coming weeks/months and they have top class support!
    Was Hulls day today got to give them credit ! and commiserations to Stoke !

  • Comment posted by mgr222, today at 15:31

    It's all going a bit Nathan Jones....he built his own team, and assured us that they would gel!

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTory, today at 15:25

    Can't understand why fans boo their own players and leave 30 mins before the end of a match?
    Fickle fans who deserve absolutely nothing and rightly got nothing today.
    Been supporting my team since 75.
    We've ended up in non League football 😞,and had more relegations than any other team in the land,but I've never once booed my team or left early!
    Stick with your manager and players no matter what

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 15:21

    Tactics were woeful. Players were feeble.
    Nothing ever works at this club.
    Not 2 months into the season and I’m completely bored of the whole shambles.

  • Comment posted by AGEast Anglia23, today at 15:12

    And with Hull City who won they have moved up to 6th and Norwich City who lost yesterday at Plymouth Argyle have moved down to 7th.

  • Comment posted by JIMSUE, today at 15:07

    No longer confused! Two squads, one of his own design and no change. We all knew that scoring goals was number one for last season and this but recruitment only in back/mids who don,t even appear to be as leak free as last year. Manage doesn't appear to have tactical nous (eg 5 at back at home), man management skills or any idea on recruitment. I hope he proves me wrong

  • Comment posted by Oxoman, today at 15:02

    Stoke fans did want to get out of this division asap. Whats the problem?

    Oxo

  • Comment posted by StokieD, today at 15:01

    Taxi for Mr Neil please

    • Reply posted by sirthistlebottom, today at 15:12

      sirthistlebottom replied:
      Time to go!

  • Comment posted by John Cartwright, today at 14:59

    Only on last weeks Radio Sjoke , P&G they were saying we have started to gell as a team how wrong they were like JELLY more like it.

  • Comment posted by Oxoman, today at 14:58

    Random fact of the day

    Port Vale are a better team than Stoke

    Love, Oxo

  • Comment posted by Buster, today at 14:57

    Not good enough.

  • Comment posted by guti14, today at 14:53

    Two pub teams!

  • Comment posted by john payne, today at 14:50

    Stoke awful dump! of a place!

  • Comment posted by David , today at 14:49

    City quietly moving up to 4th Liam Rosenior doing a great job could even afford to leave our star larker Ozan Tufan on the bench today UTT

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 14:48

    🎶Why Why Why Delil..sorry, Why Why Why d’yer bother🎶

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, today at 14:43

    Neill I would think will b booted out very soon.

  • Comment posted by the Comancheros, today at 14:37

    A fantastic Hull city, once again Stoke Pity showing relegation football I could do a better job.

  • Comment posted by brad , today at 14:36

    Stoke need to get their act together soon.

  • Comment posted by nicholasjalcock, today at 14:35

    How long before the chairman says after Neill,”I’ve got the manager I’ve always been after!”.

  • Comment posted by Swifty, today at 14:33

    Time is up for Neil now. He’s failed miserably at Stoke!

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 14:39

      KwikGetaway replied:
      That seems to be the running theme with Stoke managers.

