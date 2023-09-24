Match ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0.
Rangers laboured to a narrow win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership to make it three wins from three since the international break.
Rabbi Matondo's first-half shot took a huge deflection off Cyriel Dessers for what would be the winning goal to settle a nervy Ibrox.
The visitors, who began the day third in the table, started the game confidently, but failed to convert their play into goals or capitalise on intense late pressure.
The result means Rangers have now won three matches since the international break, keeping three clean sheets in the process.
Michael Beale's side, who beat St Johnstone last weekend and then Real Betis on Thursday, leapfrog the Fir Park side in the table.
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Butland
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26DaviesBooked at 90mins
- 31Barisic
- 15CifuentesSubstituted forRiceat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Lundstram
- 17MatondoSubstituted forSouttarat 38'minutes
- 14LammersSubstituted forRoofeat 78'minutes
- 23WrightSubstituted forSimaat 67'minutes
- 9DessersSubstituted forJackat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 5Souttar
- 8Jack
- 19Sima
- 21Sterling
- 25Roofe
- 28McCrorie
- 64Rice
- 65Lovelace
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 5Mugabi
- 15CaseyBooked at 32mins
- 2O'Donnell
- 38MillerBooked at 58minsSubstituted forShawat 71'minutes
- 12Paton
- 22SpencerSubstituted forGentat 83'minutes
- 8Slattery
- 14BairSubstituted forWilkinsonat 79'minutes
- 7Spittal
Substitutes
- 3Gent
- 13Oxborough
- 17Zdravkovski
- 18Shaw
- 19McGinley
- 20Blaney
- 23Wilson
- 30Ferrie
- 99Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 48,539
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell with a cross.
Post update
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Post update
Harry Paton (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
Booking
Bailey Rice (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Bailey Rice (Rangers).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ben Davies (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Conor Wilkinson tries a through ball, but Oli Shaw is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Slattery.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Georgie Gent replaces Brodie Spencer.
Post update
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brodie Spencer (Motherwell).
