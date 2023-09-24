Close menu
RangersRangers1MotherwellMotherwell0

Rangers 1-0 Motherwell: Deflected Dessers goal sends hosts fourth

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at Ibrox

Oli Shaw shoots
Oli Shaw spurned a big chance for Motherwell during a late flurry for the visitors

Rangers laboured to a narrow win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership to make it three wins from three since the international break.

Rabbi Matondo's first-half shot took a huge deflection off Cyriel Dessers for what would be the winning goal to settle a nervy Ibrox.

The visitors, who began the day third in the table, started the game confidently, but failed to convert their play into goals or capitalise on intense late pressure.

The result means Rangers have now won three matches since the international break, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Michael Beale's side, who beat St Johnstone last weekend and then Real Betis on Thursday, leapfrog the Fir Park side in the table.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Butland
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26DaviesBooked at 90mins
  • 31Barisic
  • 15CifuentesSubstituted forRiceat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Lundstram
  • 17MatondoSubstituted forSouttarat 38'minutes
  • 14LammersSubstituted forRoofeat 78'minutes
  • 23WrightSubstituted forSimaat 67'minutes
  • 9DessersSubstituted forJackat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 5Souttar
  • 8Jack
  • 19Sima
  • 21Sterling
  • 25Roofe
  • 28McCrorie
  • 64Rice
  • 65Lovelace

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 5Mugabi
  • 15CaseyBooked at 32mins
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 38MillerBooked at 58minsSubstituted forShawat 71'minutes
  • 12Paton
  • 22SpencerSubstituted forGentat 83'minutes
  • 8Slattery
  • 14BairSubstituted forWilkinsonat 79'minutes
  • 7Spittal

Substitutes

  • 3Gent
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17Zdravkovski
  • 18Shaw
  • 19McGinley
  • 20Blaney
  • 23Wilson
  • 30Ferrie
  • 99Wilkinson
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
48,539

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Harry Paton (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Borna Barisic.

  9. Booking

    Bailey Rice (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Bailey Rice (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Booking

    Ben Davies (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Conor Wilkinson tries a through ball, but Oli Shaw is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Georgie Gent replaces Brodie Spencer.

  19. Post update

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Brodie Spencer (Motherwell).

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    5.91

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.86

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.21

  4. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.38

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    4.92

  6. Squad number15Player nameCifuentes
    Average rating

    4.98

  7. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.57

  8. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    5.18

  9. Squad number14Player nameLammers
    Average rating

    5.22

  10. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.82

  11. Squad number9Player nameDessers
    Average rating

    4.73

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    5.76

  2. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    5.34

  3. Squad number19Player nameSima
    Average rating

    4.72

  4. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    4.84

  5. Squad number64Player nameRice
    Average rating

    5.14

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.06

  2. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.54

  3. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number15Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    5.77

  5. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    6.29

  6. Squad number38Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    5.92

  7. Squad number12Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.69

  8. Squad number22Player nameSpencer
    Average rating

    5.85

  9. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number14Player nameBair
    Average rating

    5.77

  11. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.50

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameGent
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number18Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.44

  3. Squad number99Player nameWilkinson
    Average rating

    6.60

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic65101431116
2St Mirren6420106414
3Rangers640292712
4Motherwell631265110
5Hibernian6213111017
6Hearts62134317
7Ross County6213611-57
8Kilmarnock613267-16
9Dundee6132710-36
10Livingston6132511-66
11Aberdeen612379-25
12St Johnstone6024210-82
View full Scottish Premiership table

