Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea pair Noni Madueke and Marc Cucurella are fit to return on Sunday, while Moises Caicedo and Armando Broja are also in contention after injuries.

Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah are all still building up their fitness.

Aston Villa have no fresh injury concerns arising from their Europa Conference League defeat by Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

Jacob Ramsey returned from a broken foot as a substitute in that game.

Left-back Alex Moreno has been an unused substitute for the past two matches since returning from hamstring surgery.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in April and can register consecutive Premier League victories against Chelsea for the first time in 30 years.

They haven't managed back-to-back away league wins versus the Blues since a run of three from 1930 to 1933.

Chelsea

Chelsea have only won two of their 17 most recent league matches, accruing 12 points during that time.

The Blues have registered just four home league victories in the past 18 attempts, beating Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Luton Town.

They have scored 53 goals in their last 50 Premier League games. Manchester City amassed 135 goals over the same period.

Chelsea's solitary victory last season in their 20 top-flight fixtures against the teams that finished in the top half of the table was 2-0 at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in October 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino has won his last four matches against Villa in all competitions.

Aston Villa