Getafe 3-2 Osasuna: Mason Greenwood makes team debut

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mason Greenwood plays for Getafe against Osasuna
Mason Greenwood played 25 minutes on his Getafe debut as his side beat Osasuna

Mason Greenwood returned to senior football for the first time in 20 months as a second-half substitute in Getafe's 3-2 win over Osasuna.

The Manchester United forward has not played since January 2022, when he was arrested following allegations surrounding material which was published online.Charges against the 21-year-old, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February 2023.

He signed on loan with Getafe after a six-month internal investigation at United, with the club and Greenwood agreeing it would be "most appropriate" for him to rebuild his career "away from Old Trafford".

Greenwood's introduction was greeted with enthusiastic cheering from the Getafe supporters, although there was a reaction from a small pocket of Osasuna fans in a corner of the stadium.

A shot from Greenwood being blocked led to the corner which resulted in Getafe's winner, which takes them into the top half of the table.

Getafe's decision to sign Greenwood has been criticised by a domestic abuse charity in Spain. The club has defended its decision on the grounds that the England forward is no longer subject to a criminal investigation.

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13SoriaBooked at 55mins
  • 22Suárez
  • 6de Sousa Coutinho Meneses DuarteBooked at 26minsSubstituted forArambarriat 61'minutes
  • 23MitrovicBooked at 90mins
  • 16RicoSubstituted forÁlvarezat 88'minutes
  • 18CarmonaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forAleñáat 61'minutes
  • 2DakonamBooked at 90mins
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 7MataSubstituted forRodríguezat 61'minutes
  • 19Mayoral
  • 14LatasaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cerantola Fuzato
  • 3Angileri
  • 4Álvarez
  • 8Arambarri
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Aleñá
  • 12Greenwood
  • 15Alderete
  • 17Lozano
  • 21Iglesias

Osasuna

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Herrera
  • 15PeñaSubstituted forAresoat 88'minutes
  • 5García
  • 28Herrando
  • 3Álvaro Armada
  • 10OrozSubstituted forIbáñezat 79'minutes
  • 34MuñozBooked at 88mins
  • 16Gómez
  • 9ÁvilaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 68'minutes
  • 17BudimirSubstituted forGarcíaat 79'minutes
  • 11BarjaSubstituted forArnáizat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vidal
  • 6Torró
  • 12Areso
  • 13Fernández
  • 14García
  • 19Ibáñez
  • 20Arnáiz
  • 22Mojica
  • 23García
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
9,808

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Getafe 3, Osasuna 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Getafe 3, Osasuna 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Borja Mayoral (Getafe).

  4. Post update

    Jorge Herrando (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moi Gómez (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raúl García.

  6. Post update

    Iker Muñoz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Herrando (Osasuna).

  9. Post update

    Borja Mayoral (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Booking

    Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Iker Muñoz tries a through ball, but Jesús Areso is caught offside.

  12. Dismissal

    Fabrizio Angileri (Getafe) is shown the red card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Arnáiz (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Booking

    Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

  17. Post update

    Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Gastón Álvarez replaces Diego Rico.

