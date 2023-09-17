Match ends, Getafe 3, Osasuna 2.
Mason Greenwood returned to senior football for the first time in 20 months as a second-half substitute in Getafe's 3-2 win over Osasuna.
The Manchester United forward has not played since January 2022, when he was arrested following allegations surrounding material which was published online.Charges against the 21-year-old, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February 2023.
He signed on loan with Getafe after a six-month internal investigation at United, with the club and Greenwood agreeing it would be "most appropriate" for him to rebuild his career "away from Old Trafford".
Greenwood's introduction was greeted with enthusiastic cheering from the Getafe supporters, although there was a reaction from a small pocket of Osasuna fans in a corner of the stadium.
A shot from Greenwood being blocked led to the corner which resulted in Getafe's winner, which takes them into the top half of the table.
Getafe's decision to sign Greenwood has been criticised by a domestic abuse charity in Spain. The club has defended its decision on the grounds that the England forward is no longer subject to a criminal investigation.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 4-4-2
- 13SoriaBooked at 55mins
- 22Suárez
- 6de Sousa Coutinho Meneses DuarteBooked at 26minsSubstituted forArambarriat 61'minutes
- 23MitrovicBooked at 90mins
- 16RicoSubstituted forÁlvarezat 88'minutes
- 18CarmonaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forAleñáat 61'minutes
- 2DakonamBooked at 90mins
- 20Maksimovic
- 7MataSubstituted forRodríguezat 61'minutes
- 19Mayoral
- 14LatasaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cerantola Fuzato
- 3Angileri
- 4Álvarez
- 8Arambarri
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Aleñá
- 12Greenwood
- 15Alderete
- 17Lozano
- 21Iglesias
Osasuna
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Herrera
- 15PeñaSubstituted forAresoat 88'minutes
- 5García
- 28Herrando
- 3Álvaro Armada
- 10OrozSubstituted forIbáñezat 79'minutes
- 34MuñozBooked at 88mins
- 16Gómez
- 9ÁvilaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 68'minutes
- 17BudimirSubstituted forGarcíaat 79'minutes
- 11BarjaSubstituted forArnáizat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vidal
- 6Torró
- 12Areso
- 13Fernández
- 14García
- 19Ibáñez
- 20Arnáiz
- 22Mojica
- 23García
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 9,808
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 3, Osasuna 2.
Post update
Foul by Borja Mayoral (Getafe).
Post update
Jorge Herrando (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moi Gómez (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raúl García.
Post update
Iker Muñoz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).
Post update
Foul by Jorge Herrando (Osasuna).
Post update
Borja Mayoral (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Osasuna. Iker Muñoz tries a through ball, but Jesús Areso is caught offside.
Dismissal
Fabrizio Angileri (Getafe) is shown the red card.
Post update
Attempt missed. José Arnáiz (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Post update
Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Gastón Álvarez replaces Diego Rico.