Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2Real SociedadReal Sociedad1

Real Madrid maintain perfect start with 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Bernabeu Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Federico Valverde and David Alaba celebrate after Real Madrid score against Real Sociedad
Real Madrid have 15 points after five games, two more than defending champions Barcelona

Real Madrid came from behind to extend their 100% start to the season to five games with a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Former Newcastle and Stoke striker Joselu was their unlikely hero, rising at the far post to head home Fran Garcia's cross on the hour.

After netting five times in his first four games for his new club, Jude Bellingham's phenomenal scoring run came to an end.

Bellingham's best chance came in stoppage time as he rose to meet Brahim Diaz's cross only for Alex Ramiro to make an excellent save.

However, the England man was pivotal in Real Madrid clawing their way back into the game after they had suffered the shock of conceding in the fifth minute.

On-loan Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga couldn't keep out Ander Barrenetxea's second effort after he had pushed the first back to the visiting forward.

Sociedad had gone 46 league matches without defeat since they last lost after leading at the break, but once Federico Valverde had levelled with a powerful shot from the edge of the area a minute after the resumption, it was always likely to be an uphill battle to preserve that record.

The visitors did have chances to extend their lead in an open contest as Barrenetxea blazed over after Kepa had pushed another rebound straight to him and then saw the Spain international keep another effort out with a full-length save.

But once Real Madrid got themselves in front, they never looked likely to surrender their advantage.

The result maintains Real Madrid's two-point advantage over arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the table as they get ready to begin their quest for a 15th Champions League crown against German challengers Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad, who were suffering their first defeat of the season, are also in action on Wednesday when they entertain last season's runners-up Inter Milan.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4AlabaBooked at 90mins
  • 20García TorresBooked at 71minsSubstituted forNachoat 74'minutes
  • 18TchouaméniBooked at 33minsSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forVázquezat 87'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 5Bellingham
  • 11RodrygoSubstituted forDíazat 87'minutes
  • 14JoseluSubstituted forCamavingaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Díaz
  • 31Cañizares
  • 32Paz
  • 33García

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Remiro
  • 18TraoréBooked at 77mins
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le Normand
  • 17TierneySubstituted forMuñozat 69'minutes
  • 23MéndezSubstituted forZakharyanat 81'minutes
  • 4Zubimendi
  • 8MerinoBooked at 68mins
  • 14Kubo
  • 10OyarzabalSubstituted forSadiqat 81'minutes
  • 7BarrenetxeaSubstituted forChoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Odriozola
  • 3Muñoz
  • 9Fernández
  • 11Cho
  • 12Zakharyan
  • 16Olasagasti
  • 19Sadiq
  • 20Pacheco
  • 22Turrientes
  • 26González
  • 32Marrero
  • 37Fraga
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
70,092

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away15
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.

  3. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad).

  5. Booking

    David Alaba (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohamed-Ali Cho.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Hamari Traoré.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brahim Díaz with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arsen Zakharyan with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Federico Valverde.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Rodrygo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo with a cross following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5500103715
2Barcelona5410134913
3Ath Bilbao531194510
4Girona431072510
5Valencia53027439
6Rayo Vallecano530268-29
7Atl Madrid421110467
8Cádiz521257-27
9Getafe521257-27
10Real Betis5212510-57
11Real Sociedad51318716
12Osasuna520378-16
13Villarreal5203810-26
14Alavés520357-26
15Mallorca512245-15
16Celta Vigo511347-34
17Sevilla410368-23
18Granada4103712-53
19Las Palmas502314-32
20Almería5014511-61
View full Spanish La Liga table

