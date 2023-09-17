Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid have 15 points after five games, two more than defending champions Barcelona

Real Madrid came from behind to extend their 100% start to the season to five games with a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Former Newcastle and Stoke striker Joselu was their unlikely hero, rising at the far post to head home Fran Garcia's cross on the hour.

After netting five times in his first four games for his new club, Jude Bellingham's phenomenal scoring run came to an end.

Bellingham's best chance came in stoppage time as he rose to meet Brahim Diaz's cross only for Alex Ramiro to make an excellent save.

However, the England man was pivotal in Real Madrid clawing their way back into the game after they had suffered the shock of conceding in the fifth minute.

On-loan Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga couldn't keep out Ander Barrenetxea's second effort after he had pushed the first back to the visiting forward.

Sociedad had gone 46 league matches without defeat since they last lost after leading at the break, but once Federico Valverde had levelled with a powerful shot from the edge of the area a minute after the resumption, it was always likely to be an uphill battle to preserve that record.

The visitors did have chances to extend their lead in an open contest as Barrenetxea blazed over after Kepa had pushed another rebound straight to him and then saw the Spain international keep another effort out with a full-length save.

But once Real Madrid got themselves in front, they never looked likely to surrender their advantage.

The result maintains Real Madrid's two-point advantage over arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the table as they get ready to begin their quest for a 15th Champions League crown against German challengers Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad, who were suffering their first defeat of the season, are also in action on Wednesday when they entertain last season's runners-up Inter Milan.