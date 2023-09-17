Last updated on .From the section Irish

Callacher scored his first goal for Crusaders against Carrick Rangers last month

Experienced Crusaders defender Jimmy Callacher looks set to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The 32-year-old former Linfield centre-half suffered the cruciate injury in the Crues' Irish Premiership win over Newry City on 26 August.

Callacher, who moved to Seaview in the summer after being released by the Blues, now requires an operation.

He had played 90 minutes in all of the Crues' first three league matches this campaign.

Callacher then sustained his injury 18 minutes into the north Belfast club's fourth game, which they won 4-0 away to Newry City.

The centre-half started his career at Glentoran before enjoying a successful nine-year spell at Linfield, where he won five Irish Premiership titles and two Irish Cups.