Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ronnie MacKinnon was a regular for Rangers throughout the 1960s and early 70s

Former Rangers and Scotland centre-half Ronnie MacKinnon has passed away at the age of 83.

MacKinnon spent the vast majority of his club career at Ibrox, winning nine domestic medals.

He also won 28 caps for his country and finished playing with a short spell in South Africa with Durban United.

"Everyone associated with Rangers FC is saddened to learn of the passing of former player Ronnie MacKinnon at the age of 83," the club said. external-link

"The club extends our sympathy to Elizabeth, his widow, and all his family.

"The family request that their privacy is respected at this sad time. The club will pay further tribute to Mr MacKinnon in due course."