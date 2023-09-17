Close menu
German Bundesliga
Heidenheim1. FC Heidenheim 18464Werder BremenWerder Bremen2

Heidenheim 4-2 Werder Bremen: Frank Schmidt makes history in first Bundesliga win

European Football

Frank Schmidt
Frank Schmidt (l) was taking charge of his 591st game as Heidenheim manager

Heidenheim won their first ever Bundesliga game on the day Frank Schmidt became the longest-serving manager in German history.

Schmidt took over his side on this day in 2007 when they were in the fifth tier, leading them to four promotions and now a first top-flight campaign.

Heidenheim beat Werder Bremen, with on-loan Eren Dinkci scoring twice against his parent club.

The hosts had let a 2-0 half-time lead slip to 2-2 but ended up winning 4-2.

Tim Kleindienst's penalty gave them an early lead, with Dinkci, on a season-long loan from Bremen, doubling the advantage.

But Marvin Duksch headed in the rebound after his penalty was saved and Mitchell Weiser brought the visitors level at 2-2.

Youngster Dinkci scored again for Heidenheim to restore their lead before Jan-Niklas Beste smashed in their fourth against his former club.

It was remarkable timing that the landmark win came on Schmidt's 16th anniversary, which means he broke the previous German record of Volker Finke, who managed Freiburg from 1 July 1991 to 30 June 2007.

Schmidt was born in the city and captained predecessor club Heidenheimer SB at the end of his career before retiring in 2007.

He was named assistant boss to Dieter Markle but replaced him on 17 September 2007.

The 49-year-old led them to promotions from the fifth to the top tier in 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2022.

This was his 591st game as manager.

Line-ups

Heidenheim

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Müller
  • 23TraoréBooked at 50mins
  • 6Mainka
  • 4Siersleben
  • 19Föhrenbach
  • 33Maloney
  • 30TheuerkaufSubstituted forBeckat 73'minutes
  • 8DinkçiSubstituted forSessaat 82'minutes
  • 18PieringerSubstituted forThomallaat 73'minutes
  • 37BesteSubstituted forPickat 83'minutes
  • 10KleindienstSubstituted forKellerat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Schöppner
  • 9Schimmer
  • 11Thomalla
  • 16Sessa
  • 17Pick
  • 20Dovedan
  • 21Beck
  • 22Eicher
  • 27Keller

Werder Bremen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 5Pieper
  • 4StarkBooked at 90mins
  • 32FriedlSubstituted forVeljkovicat 45'minutes
  • 8Weiser
  • 20Schmid
  • 36GroßSubstituted forNjinmahat 84'minutes
  • 6Stage
  • 3JungSubstituted forDemanat 45'minutes
  • 9KownackiSubstituted forDuckschat 45'minutes
  • 29WoltemadeSubstituted forBorréat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Deman
  • 7Ducksch
  • 10Bittencourt
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 14Lynen
  • 17Njinmah
  • 19Borré
  • 23Rapp
  • 30Zetterer
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
15,000

Match Stats

Home TeamHeidenheimAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home18
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home20
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 4, SV Werder Bremen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 4, SV Werder Bremen 2.

  3. Post update

    Olivier Deman (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Sessa (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).

  5. Booking

    Niklas Stark (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Stark (SV Werder Bremen).

  7. Post update

    Omar Traoré (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Pick (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lennard Maloney with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Keller (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Thomas Keller replaces Tim Kleindienst.

  12. Post update

    Niklas Stark (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tim Kleindienst (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Justin Njinmah (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marvin Ducksch.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Amos Pieper (SV Werder Bremen).

  17. Post update

    Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lennard Maloney (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Justin Njinmah replaces Christian Groß.

  20. Post update

    Mitchell Weiser (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen4310135810
2Bayern Munich4310114710
3RB Leipzig430113499
4Stuttgart430114689
5Hoffenheim430110649
6Wolfsburg43017529
7B Dortmund42208538
8Union Berlin42029726
9Frankfurt41304316
10Freiburg4202510-56
11Heidenheim411289-14
12Werder Bremen410369-33
13VfL Bochum403149-53
14B Mgladbach4022812-42
15Augsburg4022712-52
16Köln401337-41
17Darmstadt4013513-81
18Mainz4013312-91
View full German Bundesliga table

