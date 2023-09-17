Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Hannah Keryakopolis scored the third goal for Wrexham who reformed in 2018 after disbanding in 2016

Swansea City's Katy Hosford struck in the fourth of 11 added minutes to level at 3-3 and deny Wrexham victory on their Adran Premier return.

Rebecca Pritchard and Rosie Hughes put the hosts 2-0 up but the visitors hit back with goals from Robyn Pinder and Chloe Chivers.

Hannah Keryakoplis put Wrexham back ahead before Hosford's equaliser after Swansea's Ellie Lake was sent off.

Reigning champions Cardiff City Women won 3-1 at Cardiff Met.

Megan Bowen scored twice for the vistitors and Rhianne Oakley hit the target, while Ingrid Adland hit back for the home side.

The New Saints won 3-1 at Pontypridd United with Danielle Staley, Izzy Redding and Caitlin Chapman scoring their goals, while Carys Bufton got the hosts' consolation.

Lily Moralee-Hughes claimed a brace as Aberystwyth Town beat Barry Town United 3-0, with Lleucu Mathias finding the back of the net on her debut.