Championship
CoventryCoventry City20:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 4Thomas
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2Binks
  • 7Sakamoto
  • 28Eccles
  • 6Kelly
  • 3Dasilva
  • 26Ayari
  • 24Godden
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 8Allen
  • 11Wright
  • 15Kitching
  • 21Bidwell
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 40Collins
  • 43Rus
  • 46Stretton
  • 49Obikwu

Huddersfield

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 5Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 15Headley
  • 30Jackson
  • 8Rudoni
  • 6Hogg
  • 23Wiles
  • 10Koroma
  • 7Burgzorg

Substitutes

  • 2Edmonds-Green
  • 11Diarra
  • 12Maxwell
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Edwards
  • 22Harratt
  • 26Jones
  • 27Hudlin
  • 32Lees
Referee:
Oliver Langford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester8701145921
2Ipswich87011710721
3Preston8620136720
4Hull8431138515
5Sunderland8413158713
6Leeds8341137613
7Cardiff84131412213
8Norwich84131716113
9Bristol City833297212
10Birmingham833287112
11Millwall832378-111
12Plymouth83141613310
13West Brom82421211110
14Blackburn83141216-410
15Southampton83141219-710
16Watford8233111019
17Huddersfield7223812-48
18QPR8224712-58
19Coventry7142111017
20Stoke8215812-47
21Swansea81341012-26
22Middlesbrough8125715-85
23Rotherham8125817-95
24Sheff Wed8026514-92
View full Championship table

