Wan-Bissaka joined United from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury.

The 25-year-old right-back came on as an 85th-minute substitute in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Brighton.

He started the game on the bench after battling illness during the week.

The club say further assessment will be needed to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for, but initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.

United are already without defender Luke Shaw, midfielder Mason Mount is still to return after picking up an injury against Tottenham last month and fellow midfielder Sofyan Amrabat also missed Saturday's game with a back problem.

In addition, Jadon Sancho is training away from the first team and winger Antony has been given time off to address assault allegations made by former partners.