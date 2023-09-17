Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is a potential target for Bayern Munich should they fail to land Joao Palhinha from Fulham in January. (Mirror) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi insists there is "no problem" with a shoulder issue which forced him to leave the field for a few minutes during Saturday's win over Dundee. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers defender Ben Davies says he had no thoughts of leaving Ibrox over the summer after coming through 90 minutes on his first appearance of the season in Saturday's victory away to St Johnstone. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian striker Dylan Vente has welcomed the immediate input of new manager Nick Montgomery, saying there are "more tactics" for a squad eager to learn. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen need to "work together and stick together" after a winless start to the Premiership campaign, says skipper Graeme Shinnie, who completely dismisses the notion that a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League could be considered a free hit. (The National) external-link

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini will have to decide whether to play an injured Claudio Bravo or stick with inexperienced goalkeeper Fran Vieites for the upcoming Europa League clash against Rangers. (Viva Malaga via Football Scotland external-link )

Real Betis full-back Hector Bellerin expresses relief that striker Alfredo Morelos is no longer with Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic will continue to ban the display of tifos from the Green Brigade in European competition, the supporters' group has revealed as they accuse the club having a "lack of interest" in engaging with them. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ryan Kent already "regrets" choosing Fenerbahce as his next club after leaving Rangers in the summer, according to reports in Turkey. (Daily Record) external-link