Kelechi Iheanacho has scored two goals in all competitions for Leicester City this season

Kelechi Iheanacho says he is focused on getting Leicester City back to the Premier League after he failed to get a move away from the Foxes in the summer.

The 26-year-old had been linked with numerous top-flight clubs, including Everton and Nottingham Forest. external-link

Leicester reportedly wanted £18m external-link for the Nigeria international striker, but now risk him leaving for free next summer when his contract expires.

"I didn't get to move and I'm here now playing for Leicester City," he said.

"We went down, it's not ideal but we are here now and fighting our way up. I'm here concentrating on my football with Leicester City and hopefully we will get back up and everyone will be happy.

"We concentrate on that now and hopefully other players that didn't get to move as well all contribute to the team to get up there, which is the most important thing now."

Talking more about the summer of heavy transfer speculation, Iheanacho told BBC Radio Leicester: "These kind of discussions are always difficult.

"When you have less time left at the football club, a year or two, there is speculation and rumours that you want to stay and you want to leave and all that. Personally, I love Leicester City, it's a good place, a good football club and I've been here a few years now."

Iheanacho, an FA Cup winner with Leicester in 2021, joined the Foxes from Manchester City for £25m in 2017.

He has scored 57 goals in 215 appearances for the East Midlands club, with his first in the Championship coming in last week's 2-0 win against Norwich.

The win at Carrow Road was followed by victory against Bristol City, which sent Leicester top of the table on goal difference from Ipswich Town.

"It was a massive win for us and everyone was happy," Iheanacho said. "We are top of the table now, we have to hang in there now and keep going.

"Let's keep the smiling going. Hopefully we will end it with praise and we will get up there in the Premier League."