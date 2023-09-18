Last updated on .From the section Notts County

David McGoldrick started his career with Notts County and played for several clubs, including Southampton, Sheffield United, Ipswich and Derby, before re-joining the Magpies

Notts County boss Luke Williams says striker David McGoldrick is a "dream" to have in League Two.

McGoldrick, who was playing in the Premier League for Sheffield United just two years ago and scored 22 goals in League One for Derby last season, returned to his boyhood side in June.

The ex-Republic of Ireland forward, 35, scored in Friday's win at Salford after missing two games with a slight injury.

"He was excellent all night," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Throughout the game he worked so hard for the team, to press the ball, and he has moments of quality. It also helps us when we try to play more direct.

"He is a big player and it's a dream to have him really."

McGoldrick said he could not resist the chance to be a football romantic when deciding to se-sign for Notts, having turned down a new deal with Derby in the league above to re-join the Magpies on their return to the English Football League.

His goal against Salford - a well-taken first-half header to open the scoring - was his third of the season and helped the Magpies temporarily take top spot in the division.

Williams, who has previously said McGoldrick's impact on the Meadow Lane club has been "impossible" to ignore, praised the striker for his willingness to work hard in England's fourth-tier - a level he has hardly ever played at.

"In the opening stages of the game it was very quick and David somehow managed to play one-touch a few times because he is so brave and has such great awareness," Williams said.

"Full credit to him for how hard he works and sacrifices for the team.

"I've moved his position a few times and I know that's frustrating for him, but he does every role I asked him to do brilliantly well."