Phil Alexander became the longest serving CEO in English football in his time at Crystal Palace and helped oversee three promotions to the Premier League

Bristol City chief executive officer Phil Alexander has stepped down after less than eight months in the role.

Alexander became CEO on 1 February having served in the same position at Crystal Palace for 26 years.

He succeeded Richard Gould at Ashton Gate, who to become chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"I've really enjoyed my time with Bristol City and the opportunity to be its CEO," Alexander said in a statement. external-link

The team is in safe hands under the leadership of Nigel Pearson and Brian Tinnion and I look forward to watching the progress over the coming season."

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown added: "I'd like to thank Phil for his contribution to the club, which included overseeing the end of the January transfer window and managing the recent summer window, and we wish him well for the future."

No reason has been given by the Championship club for Alexander's departure.