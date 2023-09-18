Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Tom Lapslie's late goal ensured a comfortable win for Torquay United at eighth-tier Wimborne Town

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson hopes his side can use the momentum from their 3-0 FA Cup win at Wimborne Town.

Early goals from Brett McGavin and Jack Stobbs set the Gulls on their way at the Southern League Division One South side before a late third goal from Tom Lapslie in the second qualifying round.

It was their seventh win in eight games as Torquay eye promotion back to the National League after relegation.

"It creates a consistency and that's important," Johnson said.

"This game was all about getting through to the next round," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"But that consistency helps you going into the next game because it will be nice to keep going in the FA Cup for as long as we can.

"We're just pleased we're going through, it always helps when you win a game, whoever you're playing, for the next league game because it's just that confidence people get in themselves and each other."

The Gulls had concerns when top scorer Aaron Jarvis was forced off with a head injury with 20 minutes to go after a clash with an opponent.

But Johnson is hopeful he has not done any significant damage.

"He took quite a big knock, it was a big challenge - their lad had to come off as Jarvs did, but he was compos mentis when he came off because we don't want somebody being concussed," he said.

"Hopefully we don't want to be losing Jarvs for any length of time."

Torquay have been drawn at home to Hungerford Town in the third qualifying round at the end of the month.