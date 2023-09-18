Scotland have won six of the eight games played since missing out in a play-off for the World Cup

Rachel Corsie believes the understanding reached between the women's squad and Scottish FA sets a "great precedent" for success.

Last week, long-serving national captain Corsie withdrew an inequality case against the governing body.

And the SFA announced the matter had been resolved on the day a tribunal was scheduled to begin.

"Parity was really important, it's something that sets a really high standard for everybody," said Corsie.

"We want Scotland to be a team that can perform on the big stages. We want to give ourselves the best chance. We feel the togetherness we have shown over this last period will hopefully make a difference for a long time.

"I can't talk about specifics exactly. But I think there is an understanding when you have an organisation that is looking to get the best out of its men's national teams, women's national teams, youth national teams, resources and everything that goes into what is involved in the set up plays a part.

"I think that is something the association now have set a great precedent with. They have become a nation that's going to be considered one that can be a leader for others in the fact the resources that go into the preparation for the men and women is going to be at a very high level."

Corsie, capped 140 times, explained there had been "positive and honest conversations" to reach a position where a tribunal hearing was no longer necessary.

"We have made a lot of growth in the recent period whereby we are able to find ways to make people feel they can be comfortable and progress," she said.

"I think the culture we try to create is really important. There have been different, tough periods. Sometimes it's performances, other times it's just that environment doesn't feel like one that creates one where you can perform to your best level.

"Possibly as a team we have endured recent times whereby we have felt we have not been able to do that. To perform at our best.

"Everyone has worked really hard to feel we can be open and honest and come together and move forward collectively.

"For me personally, the past 18 months has been a period where the environment has changed and grown enormously. The players love coming here. Of course they love to represent their country. They love being around one another and getting the best and the most out of each other.

"That's something we can be really proud of. We want Scotland to get back competing at major tournaments."

'Togetherness cultivates belief' for England mission

Scotland begin their Nations League campaign away to World Cup runners-up England on Friday.

And Corsie knows it will require a huge team effort to cause an upset in Sunderland.

"There is the rivalry for fans to build up," she said. "For the players, it's a game we relish as we want to test ourselves to make sure we are in a good place.

"There is a real togetherness. There has been a really good environment now for the last several camps where the players are all in it together. And that naturally cultivates belief.

"We have players playing at top top clubs and you get the quality and competitiveness from that. It's not all about individuals. We need to make sure collectively we make the best of this opportunity."