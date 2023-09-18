Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Jack Stacey (second from left) scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Stoke

Jack Stacey enjoyed his winner for Norwich against Stoke - and so did his mum, who was sat alongside Delia Smith.

Stacey's mother was invited to join the Canaries' current majority shareholder in the directors' box at Carrow Road and saw her son score his first goal for the Championship club.

"My mum was sat next to Delia," Stacey explained to BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Delia had two spare seats in the directors' box. I think my mum had the best day of her life."

The 27-year-old full-back added: "There aren't many owners and boards of directors that are going to invite players' families to sit with them for the game and enjoy the moment.

"For me that was a really nice touch and my mum had a great day."

Stacey joined the Canaries from Bournemouth during the summer, signing a three-year deal.

His goal at the weekend was his first for three years and only his second since 2019.

But with boss David Wagner keen for his full-backs to attack, Stacey is looking to improve his scoring record.

"When I look back on games I always feel like I can get into the box a little bit more, and hopefully when you're in there it's going to fall for you, and you have to take your chance," he said.

"I think that [goal] is a result of looking back on games, analysing and making sure I'm in those positions. It's nice to get a goal at the end of it."