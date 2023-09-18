Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Jesse Debrah was part of the FC Halifax Town side which won last season's FA Trophy

Port Vale have signed defender Jesse Debrah on a two-year contract.

The London-born 22-year-old left FC Halifax Town during the summer but the non-league outfit are entitled to a compensation fee, which will be decided by a tribunal after the two clubs were unable to agree a deal.

Debrah spent pre-season with Barnsley but a move to Oakwell fell through and he has since been training with Vale.

The centre-back was on Charlton's youth books and later joined Millwall.

After leaving the Lions in 2020, he joined Dulwich Hamlet before a two-year spell at Halifax, where he rejected a contract offer after the end of last season.

"I am delighted that Jesse is now officially a Port Vale player," Vale boss Andy Crosby told the club website. external-link

"He has been in and around the team for a few weeks now and he has already cemented himself as a positive person around the changing room with an infectious personality.

"We're looking forward to seeing him develop further into the player he wants to be and what we believe he can become."

