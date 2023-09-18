Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United defender Djed Spence is out for eight weeks having picked up a knee ligament injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury following a challenge during training last week, the Championship club said.

Having underwent a scan, the results confirmed he had suffered an injury to his lateral collateral ligament.

But Spence, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, does not require surgery on his knee.

Since arriving at Elland Road this summer, Spence's solitary appearance for Leeds came as an 81st-minute substitute during their goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday on 2 September.