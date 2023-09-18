Gary Freeman has managed Jersey Bulls since the club's formation in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says he will not take much notice of his side's position at the top of the Combined Counties Premier South table.

The islanders are top on goal difference from Guildford City after a 4-0 win at Spelthorne Sports.

Guildford have a game in hand while third-placed Farnham have three games in hand and are three points off Bulls.

"We won't worry too much about that until we get to later in the season," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It's very nice because it means we're in a bit of form, but that doesn't mean a lot at the moment.

"We'll take where we are and we've just got to continue doing what we're doing at the moment, which is defending and being in a good shape and doing things right, we've just got to carry that on."

Freeman's side have won five successive league games and not conceded a goal in the process as a renewed defensive focus continues to pay dividends.

"It's something we've spoken about a lot, getting the winning mentality and making sure we're going into those games in the right frame of mind, knowing it's important that we get the three points, but also being relaxed enough to play," added Freeman.

"It's a fine balance at the moment, we're doing it alright but we've just got to keep making sure.

"There's tougher challenges ahead, but we'll take those as they come."