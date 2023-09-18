St Mirren fans enjoyed their team's hard fought win over Motherwell at Fir Park

Different weekend. Same level of drama.

As it always does, the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures served up a wide range of emotions.

Rangers returned to winning ways away at St Johnstone, Aberdeen's woes continued with defeat at Tynecastle and Celtic eased past Dundee before their Champions League opener away to Feyenoord.

There was also another win for Stephen Robinson's St Mirren, who halted Motherwell's momentum at Fir Park, Livingston and Ross County played out a 1-1 draw, while Nick Montgomery's tenure as Hibs manager began with a point away to Kilmarnock.

We asked for your views on the action-packed weekend, so here's the best of them...

Rangers' win but question marks remain

Michael Beale's side overcame St Johnstone 2-0 at McDiarmid Park, but fans remain unconvinced by the tactics and level of performance

Pete: At best we got the three points against St Johnstone. Beale needs to find a system that suits the players he's got. I felt there was no cohesion or passion again. All very worrying with the Europa game coming up. Viewpoint to date - all very disappointing for a Rangers team.

Ronnie: Three points is the only positive. Another poor performance. We look pedestrian and lack creativity. We're not improving, we're going backwards. Lammers looks lost and Lundstram seems to be going through the motions. Once again Matondo brightens the day. Lawrence gets pass marks as does Raskin. It's hard to see us getting anything against Betis.

Fraser: Under other circumstances, I wouldn't have looked at that game and thought it wasn't good enough. Yes, there's still a way to go to find that proper groove, but that was a comfortable result. Roofe is a starter every game for me, and Lawrence fits well into the team in Cantwell's absence. Let Beale and the boys keep going and get their foot on the pedal.

Anon: Lacklustre performance. Why was our best centre-half Souttar on the bench? Why was our best left-back Barasic on the bench? Why was our best forward thinking player in Matondo on the bench? We are never going to get a settled team with all this constant chopping and changing.

'A good win' for Celtic against Dundee with tougher tests to come

Brendan Rodgers' side were far from their best in the first half, but scored three goals after the break to build confidence ahead of their trip to Rotterdam

John: Sluggish first half but totally dominated the game - a well deserved win.

Anon: We were poor first half, but took a grip of the game in the second half. Better faster flowing football won the game.

Denis: A good win against another team that doesn't want to play football. We will be as ready as we can be for the Champions League games. Not under any illusion as to the task. Better to be in it that not at all.

Peter: A 3-0 win and three points. New players were given game time and it was a chance to develop the game plan. What else could a Celtic supporter ask for? Very happy.

James: Did great to get three points on Saturday, but it's a totally different game for us away in the Champions League. We need to be tight in defence, try keep the ball in midfield and then let the strikers do their thing.

Despite the result, there are positive signs there for Dundee fans

Rod: Good to see that we have a dogged defence. Not sure about the penalty. We only had a couple of chances but they were good chances. If you compare this team to the one we had two seasons ago, we are clearly much stronger. A few seasons ago we were facing 6-0 with Celtic scoring early on. Now I feel we can get something from these games.

'Shocking afternoon' for Aberdeen as Hearts fans reserve judgement

Barry Robson's side's torrid start to the season continued with a 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle and Dons fans aren't best pleased

Ross: The summer transfer talk regarding our (usually) potent front two seems to have adversely affected their performance levels. There appears to be a lack of spirit; no strong bond between the players and it will only weaken with each poor result!

Fred: No defence, no drive or creativity in midfield and no attacking threat. Where did we get this team from? Such a disappointment and I'm glad I am not going to Germany. It was a shocking afternoon - really let the supporters down.

Anon: Time up for Robbo I'm afraid. Maybe time to go back to managing the kids. The team has no shape or direction. Just not good enough.

Niall: I fear that the clock has started ticking for Mr Robson and his new squad. Despite his continued plea that defensive additions are still getting to know each other, results are what count and unless some change in tactics or calm creativity begin to emerge soon the Red Army will begin to turn on this developing group.

Anon: The concern is that we are so tactically inept, I can't see us beating anyone. Criminally, we have a technically gifted midfield that is being overlooked with a long ball game. How long before we are linked with Stephen Robinson or Stuart Kettlewell?

Duncan: Anyone who thinks that 13 new signings, repeat injuries and an overload on away games can be sorted overnight is delusional. Barry or any other manager has to get time on the training ground and game time to get firstly, a settled team and secondly, the flow of positive results that will naturally follow. Like every work place overhaul, it takes time.

Hearts fans saw signs of improvement in the win but need their side to back it up in the games to come

Neil: A good three points but it doesn't mean we have turned a corner. Aberdeen are very poor and I would expect most teams to win against them. Having said that, we look much stronger with two holding players in midfield. That could be a future problem if Haring or Devlin get injured.

Anon: What a difference, up for it from kick-off, the whole team including subs were 10 out 10. Wee Cammy Devlin was man of the match for me.

Alan: A composed performance, with Hearts carrying a threat across the whole of the final third. Aberdeen are pretty poor at the minute though, so I will reserve judgement until after we've played St Mirren away - a result there and we're back on track. When Gordon, Halkett, Baningime and McKay are all back in the first team, third place is in the bag.

Game of two halves at Rugby Park

Hibs flew out of the blocks against Kilmarnock, before their defensive frailties came to the fore again, with plenty of work to do for Nick Montgomery

Allan: That opening half was as good a half as I've seen from Hibs. Playing out from the back with purpose and intensity. Doidge showed how good he is with another striker up top with him. Different outcome if he doesn't come off injured. Some clever set pieces too. A good few fans need to embrace what the new gaffer is trying to do. Very pleasing start overall.

Cam: Defence let us down again - we're a soft touch. Newell is essential to us and without him I think we're still in trouble. The heart of the defence needs to be toughened up.

Colin: Welcome to Hibs, Nick. You've now seen why Hibs fans are so frustrated. Good going forward and scoring goals, but can't defend a lead or a crossed ball. Our game management and character were tested and yet again we failed the test.

Aldo: It was an excellent game of football, although I'm obviously frustrated by the way we let Killie back into it. Going forward at times we looked sensational, particularly in the first half. But our defensive frailties were exposed again. Once we conceded one we went to pieces and could have even lost in the end. Plenty to work on for the new coach.

Killie fans were understandably pleased with the point, having been 2-0 down

Robert: A great advert for the Scottish Premiership. Hibs excellent for first 30 minutes and we needed some good defending and goalkeeping to avoid a bigger deficit. Gradually worked our way back into game and although Hibs' second goal was a blow and against the run of play we deservedly got a point. Very nearly all three.

Steph: From having looked rock solid defensively against Rangers, Hearts and Celtic, we now look very shaky. Ndaba has been a big miss and our lack of full-backs means centre-halves playing out of position and exposed. Playing both wingers can leave big midfield gaps and yesterday we were overrun. Did well to draw, but Hibs should have had it won by half-time.

'Feel-good factor' continues for St Mirren, as Motherwell left frustrated

Stephen Robinson's St Mirren now sit second in the Scottish Premiership after five games and fans are understandably excited

Anon: We are a very unique team this season as there is a lot of togetherness in all the teams (men's, women's and the B team) and everyone behind the scenes. There's a real feel-good factor and I don't think there is any reason we can't get top four this season.

Motherwell's winning streak came to an end and Adam felt this was the first time Kevin van Veen was truly missed

Adam: A display that shows we haven't replaced KVV at the front, with chances that should have been converted. I hope this is not a portent of future games where we play well but don't get a result.

County fans left frustrated by wasteful display

County were the better side in their 1-1 draw with Livingston but were unable to convert their chances into goals

David: One or two chances that were not taken again and poor defending for the Livingston goal. We played well but at the end of the day we only got one point, which is rather frustrating.

Livingston may have taken a point, but this fan was frustrated by the defensive style employed

Ian: Very poor performance. We stole a point. There was no good shape. We only saw Ross County in the quarter of the pitch in front of us. We had a defensive shape most of the game and no-one running into open spaces up front.