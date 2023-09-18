Close menu

Lionesses in Women's Nations League: Lucy Parker replaces injured Lotte Wubben-Moy

Lucy Parker training for England
Parker could make her international debut against Scotland or the Netherlands

Defender Lucy Parker will replace Lotte Wubben-Moy in the England squad for this month's Women's Nations League matches.

Arsenal defender Wubben-Moy has a minor muscular injury and will remain in London with the Gunners.

Aston Villa's Parker, 24, is uncapped although she received her first England call up last year.

The Lionesses play Scotland on Friday in Sunderland before the Netherlands on Tuesday, 26 September in Utrecht.

Sarina Wiegman's squad, announced last week, is already without midfielder Kiera Walsh and forward Bethany England through injury, with Chelsea's Fran Kirby and Arsenal's Beth Mead also long term absentees.

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo will join up with her England team-mates on Wednesday after a period of recovery.

Parker was part of England's squad for their friendly matches against the USA and the Czech Republic in October last year but had to drop out through injury.

She joined Villa for the 2023-24 Women's Super League season following two seasons with West Ham, where she made 28 appearances.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 16:57

    Never heard of him, where does he play? 🤔

  • Comment posted by WilliamScottCouper, today at 16:56

    I do hope Scotland puncture the MIGHTEE LIONESSES narrative. In any case I'll be at Hampden for the Belgum game. I suppose the BBC will have to pretend to be interested in that, but not to the extent of an HYS I'm sure.

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 16:53

    I wonder if this discussion will get 100 comments, can see now that long term sickness from work is going to be trying

  • Comment posted by alasdair, today at 16:53

    such a shame. get fit soon looking forward to watching you play again your my favourite player! sending love . you can come back from this stronger!!!

  • Comment posted by CyanSummeryPuppy, today at 16:42

    Yet another international player to have left West Ham Womens team. What are Baroness Brady and her cohorts up to? Another struggle this season I reckon.

    • Reply posted by neutral hammer, today at 16:52

      neutral hammer replied:
      Watched by 1700 ...who cares ?

  • Comment posted by Forgotten in North Wales, today at 16:39

    Feel sorry for Lotte , always puts in a shift when called on

  • Comment posted by crazycristos, today at 16:36

    👍

