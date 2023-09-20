Aberdeen players walk out on to the Deutsche Bank Park pitch

Europa Conference League: Eintracht Frankfurt v Aberdeen Venue: Waldstadion, Frankfurt Date: Thursday, 21 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

"Of course we believe," is the message from Aberdeen manager Barry Robson going in to their Conference League group opener at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dons are a lowly 11th in the Premiership and have managed just one win in eight outings this term; against Stirling Albion in the League Cup.

The hosts, ninth in the Bundesliga, are unbeaten in all competitions so far.

"We want to try and impose ourselves on a really good side and I am sure we will do that," said Robson.

"Of course we believe. Do we know they are a good side? Yes. Do we know they have got some real quality players? Yes, but this is a game of football and we have got some really good players ourselves.

"You want to play at the top venues against the top teams and top players and if you don't want to do that you shouldn't be in this game, so that is the mindset all the players are in.

"We know it will be difficult, but that doesn't stop you going out there and performing and trying to get a result."

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League in 2022 and are among the tournament favourites.

"That doesn't scare me," said Robson. "They are a really good side, a proper team, but lets go and meet the challenge head on.

"The first thing you have got to do is make sure as a player you are ready for it, yes they move the ball at speed, they will move about as a team, but try and be tactically good.

"They will tweak bits in the game that you need to adapt to and we just need to make sure we perform. Enjoy it and make sure we fight and run for our club."

Team news

There are no new fitness concerns for Aberdeen, who are without long-term absentee Shayden Morris.

Home captain Sebastian Roder has recovered from illness and could feature, but Croatian midfielder Kristijan Jakic is out with a knee injury.

What they said

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos: "Within our building we know very well where our strengths lie. We have a lot of trust in each other.

"We know we have to bring a top performance to be in the race, we make no bones about that, but at the same time, if we are hard to beat, then we have a platform to go and get something.

"They have got some top players with unbelievable resumes. I think we should be aware of that because that way we know where their strengths lie, also where possibly their weaknesses might be."

Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoller: We will show maximum respect for the opponent. But it should be our ambition to win the group because our club has performed very well over the last few years at this level.

"It's always special to play continental games. It's a different atmosphere. You play against clubs from other countries and it's a different playing style."

'A very passionate club, a traditional club'

Derek Rae, lead Bundesliga commentator for ESPN

Eintracht Frankfurt will be going into the Conference League firmly believing they can win it, they will see that as the ultimate goal.

They are a massive institution on the rise. They sell out every game and it's a special place to watch a game. A very passionate club, a traditional club, they are respected up and down Germany, not just for their fans but for their history.

They are not the team they were a couple of years ago when they beat Rangers in the Europa League final.

The strengths are more middle to front. If you want to identify weaknesses you might say defensively, but that is still difficult to judge because they are in transition after saying goodbye to some high profile players and bringing in replacements.

There is a lack of consistency and they sometimes struggle against teams that are very compact and clog the middle of the pitch but, for Aberdeen, it doesn't get much more difficult for starters.

Match stats

Aberdeen have met Eintracht Frankfurt once before, losing 2-1 on aggregate in the first round of the 1979-80 Uefa Cup - the Germans went on to win the competition

Eintracht Frankfurt picked up their second European trophy when they beat Rangers in the final of the 2021-22 Europa League

Aberdeen, who won a European Cup Winners' Cup and Super Cup double in 1983, have not been in European group action since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup

Aberdeen have played 20 matches against German opponents, winning five of those (D6 L9)

Sir Alex Ferguson's Dons got past Bayern Munich on their way to Cup Winners' Cup glory and beat Hamburg to lift the Super Cup