Last updated on .From the section Football

The Professional Footballers Association is a trade union for English and Welsh players

A study into the use of tobacco product Snus in football will be made by the Professional Footballers' Association and Loughborough University.

Snus sachets are put under the lip and release nicotine into the bloodstream.

In March the PFA said a growing number of players are using Snus, with some receiving help for addiction.

Snus, which has been linked with heart conditions and oral disease, is illegal to sell in the United Kingdom but it is not against the law to use it.

The study will seek to identify how many professional players are using the product as well as raise awareness of its negative health impacts.

The first findings from the study are set to be presented later this year.

Researchers will conduct interviews with footballers who use Snus - as well as staff within football clubs - and surveys will be shared with PFA members to understand existing attitudes and behaviours.

A number of high-profile players have been pictured with the product, which is said to have a calming effect.

Lead researcher Dr Daniel Read from the Institute for Sport Business at Loughborough University London, said: "There is a high level of concern in the football community about players using Snus and the potential impact this may have on their welfare.

"Through this project with the PFA, we hope to learn more from the players' perspective to better support their physical and mental wellbeing."

Findings will help to inform the PFA's welfare and safeguarding programmes as well as football medical teams across the country of the risks involved with using Snus.

Dr Michael Bennett from the PFA said: "Through our conversations with players and their clubs we are aware that there is a rise in the use of Snus in the game.

"We want to use research like this to better understand that trend, the motivations of players and how aware they are of the risks.

"We can then use that knowledge to play our part in ensuring members are aware of the negative impacts that can be associated with Snus use."