Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley: Vincent Kompany says he 'switches off' during law explanations

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at the City Ground

Burnley

Burnley have endured a tough return to the Premier League - and even boss Vincent Kompany admits they are having to get used to the complexities of the top flight.

After cantering to the Championship title last season with 101 points, Kompany's side have collected just one point from their opening four games this term.

The Clarets started the campaign in torrid fashion, losing three games at home and conceding three or more goals each time.

But they got off the mark in Monday night's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, only missing out on all three points after home debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi superbly cancelled out Zeki Amdouni's first-half opener.

The outcome could have been so much better for Burnley had Lyle Foster's late strike not been ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR), who picked up on a handball by Sander Berge in the build-up.

"I have to get used to it," said Kompany. "In the Championship if it's in, it's in.

"I have a decent business and coaching brain, but when it comes to laws and legality I switch off.

"Handball this way or that, they come and explain it to us but I have made a decision to trust what they are doing and have the right intentions.

"It is not something I want to discuss too much, I cannot change it now."

Foster was sent off late on for an elbowing offence, described by Kompany as "a mistake".

Kompany 'excited' by Burnley potential

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany is yet to taste victory as a Premier League manager

It looked like lightning was going to strike twice at the City Ground.

Swiss striker Amdouni had scored a late winner to dump Forest out of the Carabao Cup on 30 August and his opener looked like snatching all three points.

The former Basel player seemingly enjoys playing at the City Ground, with his two goals at the stadium being more than any Forest man has managed on home turf this season. Meanwhile, teenage Burnley winger Luca Koleosho was a constant menace and set up the opening goal.

Kompany said: "You have to fight for every point in this league, but there are a range of teams we can compete with from what I have observed in the four games.

"We have not had a complete performance yet, but today was at least even and depending on which side of the fence you sit, you feel you deserved the win.

"If we can keep improving, our team has so much progress to go and that is the exciting part. In the future there is room for much further improvement."

After Hudson-Odoi's stunning 61st-minute equaliser, the game opened up and luck did not go for the away side when searching for a winner.

Foster could have been the hero when his close-range finish was ruled out, before the striker turned villain by being sent off in injury time for a mindless elbow on Ryan Yates.

The South Africa international has contributed two goals and an assist this season, but he will miss three games through violent conduct starting with Saturday's meeting against Manchester United.

"It is a shame," Kompany said of the red card. "The effort he puts in for the team, how he is establishing himself in the league you have to put forward first.

"He made a mistake and my take is being a bit cautious. He has been open about mental health in the past so I will step away from it and make sure he is ready for the next game.

"He knows that himself and we have to get him back to the level he was at before the red card."

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 00:33

    Much like his former clubs approach to FFP....

  • Comment posted by retiredj, today at 00:31

    I am not a Burnley fan, however that goal should have been allowed. There are going to be a lot less goals in the PL in future if that is the benchmark.

    I have a lot of sympathy for the Burnley manager, they were robbed, and that from a Preston fan is hard to say.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 00:27

    “I don’t know the rules, and will do nothing to learn about them”

    In any walk of life - why isn’t this man being derided for his complete arrogance and stupidity?

    • Reply posted by fair1, today at 00:36

      fair1 replied:
      He spent a lot of his career at a Manchester club. It's understandable he doesn't feel the need to know the rules!!
      At Burnley he'll find that the rules do apply to most clubs and often not fairly

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 00:25

    They'll get 3 points on Saturday in an early season 6 pointer with both sides hoping to avoid relegation.

  • Comment posted by Reed Richards, today at 00:20

    Strange thing for a coach to admit that he doesn’t know the Laws of the game. Must impact his authority when he talks to a group of players, officials or fans who do.

    You wonder how he managed to get his his EUFA A licence.

    • Reply posted by Sinhealer, today at 00:26

      Sinhealer replied:
      Not sure anyone knows the laws anymore.....

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 00:20

    Maybe start switching on for 90 mins and get 3 points

  • Comment posted by Shadosc, today at 00:17

    Reaping what you sow!!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:16

    I think he is in good Kompany, for many of us these rules might as well be in a foreign language.

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 00:11

    Good Manager and a very good player.

    No need for the abuse.

    It’s just a game.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, at 23:57 18 Sep

    vinny you know a lot about switching off, like you did at your ex club. with the naughty going on's there.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 00:13

      David replied:
      Tortuous

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, at 23:45 18 Sep

    Like he did as a player

    • Reply posted by Mars Express, today at 00:15

      Mars Express replied:
      HYS specialises in abuse.

  • Comment posted by Beeb account, at 23:45 18 Sep

    Two HYS? Unnecessary

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 00:32

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Not much else going on right now that's worth a HYS.
      Agree, unnecessary HYS.

  • Comment posted by Mick, at 23:44 18 Sep

    They are going down.

  • Comment posted by yourblogsarerubbish, at 23:41 18 Sep

    I think we all switch off nowadays, Vinny.

  • Comment posted by Rozen Horizon, at 23:38 18 Sep

    I switch off when it comes to VAR too, glad to know I'm in good Kompany.

  • Comment posted by Open your eyes, at 23:34 18 Sep

    101 points in the Championship is bugger all in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Anthony, at 23:57 18 Sep

      Anthony replied:
      Not sure Man City could muster 101
      points !! Mind

