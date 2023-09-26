Close menu
National League
FyldeAFC Fylde19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Mill Farm

AFC Fylde v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield1191129191028
2Solihull Moors116501910923
3Barnet117222113823
4Gateshead1154227131419
5Bromley115421611519
6Hartlepool116142221119
7Rochdale115331813518
8Woking114431512316
9Altrincham113622118315
10Halifax113531010014
11Aldershot114251922-314
12Eastleigh113531318-514
13Oldham113441515013
14Ebbsfleet114161720-313
15Wealdstone113351318-512
16Dorking113351217-512
17Oxford City112541820-211
18Boreham Wood112541115-411
19Dag & Red113261014-411
20York112451520-510
21Maidenhead United11245715-810
22Fylde112271726-98
23Kidderminster11146514-97
24Southend11515181446
View full National League table

